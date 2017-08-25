Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants "more and more and more" from Anthony Martial after the Frenchman's impressive start to new season.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants "more and more and more" from Anthony Martial after the Frenchman's impressive start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Martial has come off the bench to score in both of Man United's Premier League matches at the start of the new season.

Mourinho has paid tribute to the qualities of the France international, but the experienced manager has insisted that he will not rest until the former AS Monaco youngster has shown all of his talent.

"I think when you have some talents you cannot waste, I think when you are blessed with that talent, you have to exploit and not be happy with glimpses of talent and that I'm not going to change, I want more and more and more from him," Mourinho told reporters.

"He understands me better too and the personal relationship is good and I don't think it's fundamental but it's an added good thing to have a good relationship so again, I hope he is going to be better this season than last."

Man United will look to make it three straight wins at the start of the new Premier League campaign when they host Leicester City on Saturday night.