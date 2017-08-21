Manchester United forward Anthony Martial says that teammate Paul Pogba is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or in the next five years.

Last summer, United paid a world-record transfer fee to sign Pogba from Juventus, although the midfielder failed to justify his price-tag during a mixed first season at Old Trafford.

However, Pogba has netted in both of United's first two Premier League fixtures at the start of this campaign, and compatriot Martial says that his teammate has the ability to achieve both team and individual honours.

The 21-year-old told the club's official website: "We want to win a lot of trophies together at United, and we also want to win the World Cup with France.

"If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d'Or award in the next five years."

Pogba set up Martial for United's fourth goal when Jose Mourinho's side registered a 4-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.