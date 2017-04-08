Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Hull City
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Marco Silva doing an outstanding job at Hull City'

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the "outstanding job" Marco Silva is doing at Hull City ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between the two sides.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked up the ability of Hull City counterpart Marco Silva ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Silva's appointment by the Tigers in January was questioned by many fans and pundits due to his lack of Premier League experience, but the former Olympiacos boss has since won five of his 11 league games in charge to drag Hull off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Hull will travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend looking for a third straight win - something which hasn't happened in the top flight since October 2008 - and Guardiola warned his side that they will coming up against a lot more than just a long-ball team.

"I know (Silva) from the Champions League when he was a manager in Greece and I was at Bayern Munich. He's making an outstanding job - not only great results, I like the way they play," he told reporters.

"I liked the way they played when we were there, now they play with a lot of talent - not just long balls, a lot of quality."

Despite their recent improvement, Hull have still only picked up two points from their last 14 Premier League away games, scoring just five goals in the process.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola pleased with Kompany, Delph displays
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Marco Silva doing an outstanding job at Hull City'
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
Guardiola pleased with Kompany, Delph displaysGuardiola "disappointed" with debut seasonGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
Kompany: 'City dominated game against Chelsea'Result: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topTeam News: Kompany, Delph start for CityLive Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happenedMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Hull City News
Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Marco Silva doing an outstanding job at Hull City'
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva: 'No talks over future until end of season'
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Result: Hull City out of dropzone after six-goal thriller
Team News: Evandro named on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull 4-2 Middlesbrough - as it happenedWest Ham show interest in Liverpool winger?Agnew "confident" of picking up victorySilva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'
Newcastle 'plotting £12m Harry Maguire bid'Silva: 'Relegation fight will go to wire'Result: Hull down West Ham to boost survival hopesTeam News: Noble on bench for West HamEverton 'interested in Harry Maguire'
> Hull City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 