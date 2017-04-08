Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the "outstanding job" Marco Silva is doing at Hull City ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked up the ability of Hull City counterpart Marco Silva ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between the two sides.

Silva's appointment by the Tigers in January was questioned by many fans and pundits due to his lack of Premier League experience, but the former Olympiacos boss has since won five of his 11 league games in charge to drag Hull off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.

Hull will travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend looking for a third straight win - something which hasn't happened in the top flight since October 2008 - and Guardiola warned his side that they will coming up against a lot more than just a long-ball team.

"I know (Silva) from the Champions League when he was a manager in Greece and I was at Bayern Munich. He's making an outstanding job - not only great results, I like the way they play," he told reporters.

"I liked the way they played when we were there, now they play with a lot of talent - not just long balls, a lot of quality."

Despite their recent improvement, Hull have still only picked up two points from their last 14 Premier League away games, scoring just five goals in the process.