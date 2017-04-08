Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happened

Read below to see how the action unfolded at the Etihad Stadium.

The Tigers netted a consolation through Andrea Ranocchia but they were well beaten in the North-West as they failed to move clear of the relegation zone.

An own goal from Ahmed Elmohamady gave City the lead, before Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph put the game out of the reach of Hull.

Manchester City have strengthened their bid to claim a top-four place in the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Hull City .

2.05pm Throughout this season, Manchester City have held ambitions of lifting the Premier League trophy but it now appears that Pep Guardiola will not be adding another accolade to his collections. Failure to defeat either Arsenal or Chelsea has left City well off the pace in the race for the league title, and it seems that they will have to make do with trying to achieve a spot in next season's Champions League. They are favourites to do just that, but they could do with returning to winning ways against a Hull side who are continuing to impress under Marco Silva

2.08pm Up until a week ago, the Tigers were placed inside the relegation zone but two victories on the bounce - against West Ham United and Middlesbrough respectively - have moved the club into 17th position and they now have the platform to move clear of the bottom three. It won't be easy to continue their recent given that City usually produce the goods at the Etihad Stadium, but Marco Silva and his squad will have genuine belief that they can record a positive result.

2.11pm LATEST! Guardiola and co could have done with a favour from Watford this afternoon, but they aren't going to get it. Spurs are currently four goals to the good against the Hornets and it would not come as a surprise if they add to that before the full-time whistle.

2.12pm Anyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news. Guardiola has opted to make as many as four changes...

2.13pm MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Clichy, Stones, Navas, Kolarov, Toure, Delph, Sterling, Silva, Sane, Aguero

2.14pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Iheanacho

2.14pm HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Robertson, Dawson, Ranocchia, Elmohamady, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Evandro, Niasse

2.15pm HULL CITY SUBSTITUTES: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Hernandez, Maloney, Diomande, Henriksen

2.19pm First of all, let's take a look at the City side. The main talking point is the recall of Claudio Bravo, who replaces Willy Caballero between the sticks. Raheem Sterling also returns, as does Yaya Toure, while Aleksandar Kolarov lines up in defence in place of Vincent Kompany. There's no Fernandinho, with Kevin De Bruyne only earning a spot among the replacements.

2.22pm As for Hull, Silva makes two alterations, with one enforced due to an injury to Harry Maguire. It means Michael Dawson earns a recall to the starting lineup. Abel Hernandez drops to the substitutes bench with Evandro coming into the team.

2.26pm RESULT! The full-time whistle goes at White Hart Kane and Spurs have closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to just the four points with a 4-0 thrashing of Watford. It puts a bit more extra importance on the Blues' contest with Bournemouth later today.

2.30pm Spurs now sit a massive 10 points clear of Manchester City - who would have predicted that at the start of the season? City still have a game in hand but unless Spurs implode, second place may be too much for City to achieve, which would leave just two Champions League places up for grabs. Guardiola will be hoping for a Stoke City win over Liverpool this afternoon, a game which we will try to keep you updated on throughout the afternoon.

2.34pm HEAD TO HEAD! This match represents just the 30th time in which these two sides have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with City claiming 15 wins in comparisons to the six victories for Hull. The Tigers have beaten City in a Premier League - back in 2010 - but City are unbeaten in the last six, a run which includes five triumphs and a draw. Hull's last win on City territory came all the way back in 1930...

2.39pm The most recent fixture came on Boxing Day and it saw City net three times during the closing stages to run out convincing winners. A Yaya Toure penalty started things off before Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal from Curtis Davies wrapped up the success. You can read back on that game by clicking here

2.43pm It's fair to say that City have had some tough fixtures of late, but they have still only recorded one win in six attempts, which came in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Middlesbrough. It has been over two months since they recorded three points in a Premier League and that proved to be a struggle against Swansea City. It has been a while since Guardiola witnessed his side enjoy a routine success and that has to be what he has called for today.

2.47pm Much has been made of Hull's form at the KCOM Stadium, but it has been an entirely different story on the road. On their last six trips, they have lost five times and conceded 15 goals. Their only positive result came at Old Trafford when they drew 0-0 with Manchester United. Every team can get a point at United these days, however...

2.52pm PREDICTION! Hull have received some backing for this match, but you won't get that stance off us. We think that City are going to put on a show this afternoon and while we expect Hull have received some backing for this match, but you won't get that stance off us. We think that City are going to put on a show this afternoon and while we expect Lazar Markovic and Oumar Niasse to cause some problems for a make-shift backline, City should take advantage of the absence of Maguire. The home side to prevail 4-1.

2.57pm It's time for the two teams to make their way out at the Etihad Stadium. It's probably the warmest day of the year in Manchester so let's hope the football matches up with the temperature!

1 min We are underway in the North-West.

3 min It's been a decent start from Hull, and a sloppy one from City. Markovic capitalised on a mistake from Delph but he was unable to provide a pass for his teammates after entering into the final third.

5 min CHANCE! The first real chance of the game falls the way of City as Aguero finds Silva with a terrific pass. However, Jakupovic stood up well to save the Spaniard's shot with his feet.

8 min As you would expect, City are dominating possession in these early stages. This formation appears to suit them so far but they cannot afford to make mistakes in the middle of the park. Hull are ready to break in numbers should that occur.

12 min We are yet to see any goals in the 3pm kickoffs in the Premier League. Word has it that Stoke are bossing the early stages against Liverpool.

14 min SHOT! More offensive play from the home side but Sane fails to make the most of an opening from distance. Hull need to be careful not to sit too deep. They probably have the intention of going from A to B pretty quickly but they don't want to allow City the chance to swarm them in their own half.

18 min The recalled Bravo is yet to be required to do anything from a defensive standpoint. He is back into the team this afternoon after Caballero's error against Chelsea on Wednesday night. Well, I'm assuming that is the reason...

20 min SHOT! Aguero has spent much of the early stages providing link-up play for his teammates but he finally gets a shot of his own away. It goes just wide, but the danger is there for Hull, despite looking bright on the counter.

24 min SHOT! Delph isn't known for hitting the back of the net but he has gotten two shots off in quick succession. Firstly, he sent a volley over the crossbar before he a shot from distance went wide.

27 min SHOT! Now Toure tries his luck and fails to test Jakupovic, with his shot just being curled over the crossbar. The Hull stopper hasn't had much to do aside from denying Silva early in the match.

28 min BOOKING! The first caution of the match goes to Evandro, who goes in late on Aguero on the edge of the penalty area. Danger here for Hull...

29 min SHOT! It's very much one-way traffic now. Toure sees his free kick tipped over by Jakupovic before from the resulting corner, he sends a header over too.

31 min GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Hull City (Elmohamady own goal)

31 min It was only a matter of time before City went in front at the Etihad, but they have do so thanks to an own goal from Elmohamady. Navas got down the right before delivering a cross, but it was diverted into his own net by the full-back.

34 min SHOT! More pressure from City as Sterling crosses for Silva, but the playmaker can't keep his effort down. Hull need to find a way of reaching the break just the one goal down or else City are going to run away with this.

37 min SHOT! A bit more positive from Hull as Grosicki decides to take the direct route towards goal but after cutting inside, he could not come close to hitting the target.

42 min It has all gone a bit quiet on the chances front but that suits Hull right now. City haven't really built on going a goal ahead. It's still one of just two goals in the 3pm kickoffs in the Premier League today.

44 min That has now become three because Stoke have taken the lead against Liverpool through Jonathan Walters! That's a big goal as far as City are concerned. As it stands, they are going third.

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Hull City

3.49pm The half-time whistle goes at the Etihad Stadium and City lead thanks to that own goal from Elmohamady. Hull will actually see the positives of only being a goal behind because in all honesty, it could be about 4-0. Silva will need to make alterations at the break.

46 min City get us back underway at the Etihad. There doesn't appear to be any changes for either side.

48 min GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Hull City (Aguero)

48 min We still have 42 minutes remaining in this match but I would say that could be that. Sterling is the chief creator during a fine team move from City and after the ball found its way to Aguero, there was only one place it was ending up.

51 min It matters little now but it may do at the end of the season. City are now just one strike off matching the goal difference of Liverpool, who continue to lose at Stoke City.

55 min City can afford to go through the motions to a certain extent now and that is what they are doing. We haven't seen much of Hull since the break but that's because the home side are happy to retain possession. Guardiola will want to see a professional performance from here on in.

58 min SUBSTITUTIONS! Silva decides to make a double change, with Marcus Henriksen and Abel Hernandez coming on to replace Evandro and Sam Clucas.

64 min GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 Hull City (Delph)

64 min I was just about to say that we are still experiencing a lull in the action but just as I do that, Delph nets a third. Sterling is again the provider as he tees up his teammate on the edge of the area and the midfielder produces a fine finish for a rare goal.

66 min SUBSTITUTION! Guardiola decides to make the first of what I expect to be three changes. On comes Nolito for Sane, who has played a lot of football in recent weeks.

70 min With this match all over as a contest, let's update you on the match involving Stoke and Liverpool because the Merseyside giants have just found an equaliser through Coutinho! It's a a goal which would see City and Liverpool end the afternoon level on points, should things stay the same.

72 min SUBSTITUTION! That's the end of Silva's afternoon. He has been replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho.

74 min Liverpool now lead at Stoke! What a turnaround. I'm hearing that Firmino has scored an absolute worldie to put his side ahead at the Bet365 Stadium. That's a blow to City.

78 min SUBSTITUTION! City's final alteration of the afternoon sees Fernando come on for Toure.

80 min This has been a bit of a come down for Hull today. Like we pointed out earlier in the afternoon, they may be fantastic at home but they are flimsy on the road. It's something which Silva needs to sort and fast.

83 min SUBSTITUTION! The final change for Hull sees Shaun Maloney come on for Niasse, who started brightly before being eased out of the game by Stones.

85 min GOAL! Manchester City 3-1 Hull City (Ranocchia)

85 min Maybe not game over after all? Maloney needs just two minutes to create a chance for centre-back Ranocchia, who scores for the second week running. City miss out on another clean sheet.

90+3 min FULL TIME: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City

4.57pm The full-time whistle goes at the Etihad Stadium and City have comfortably saw out the remainder of this game. Guardiola will be disappointed with the lack of clean sheet but this is a welcome win for his team. Hull were outclassed by their hosts but they at least found a consolation goal towards the end of the game.