Watford , meanwhile, have won their last two games to climb into the top half of the table but are without a league win on this ground since 1985.

The hosts come into this match looking to keep their slim title hopes alive, and victory today would see them temporarily close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just four points.

32 min SAVE! Good football again from Spurs as Eriksen ups the tempo with a quick give and go with Janssen on the edge of the box. He gets the ball back and goes for goal, but he doesn't catch his effort anywhere near well enough, dragging a tame strike into the arms of the keeper.

30 min Harry Kane goes out for his first job down the touchline, and White Hart Lane immediately rises to give an ovation to the fit-again striker. He may be brought on sooner than expected if this one stays goalless.

29 min The offside flag is raised against Janssen - not for the first time today - and that brings an end to a promising attacking platform for Spurs. The striker really should be more alert to the offside trap than that.

27 min Spurs win a couple of corners in quick succession and both almost cause Watford a few problems, but after a brief scare they clear the danger on both occasions.

25 min Watford have been forced further back in the last five minutes or so, with Tottenham beginning to take control of the match. The Hornets made a good, bright start but are now spending most of their time on the back foot.

23 min Some good football from Spurs creates a bit of space for Eriksen to have a go at goal, but he skews his effort high and wide under pressure from Doucouare. Eriksen wants a free kick - and he has a point - but the referee says no.

22 min I'll try to come up with a defence of Janssen there - the ball took a slight deflection just before it arrived to him and it did come at an awkward height too. It was still a glorious chance, though, and it is hard to imagine someone like Harry Kane passing up a gift like that.

20 min Moments later Trippier sends another teasing cross into the middle, but this time Janssen is just a yard or so short of latching on to it as it rolls narrowly past the far post. Not a great couple of minutes for the striker.

19 min OFF THE BAR! Oh my word! If Janssen can't score this from open play then he may never do it! The striker is guilty of one of the misses of the season, with Trippier firing the ball across the face of goal and taking Gomes out of the equation in the process. The ball arrives at around knee height, but then bounces off Janssen's thigh and loops up onto the crossbar with the goal gaping. That is an absolute sitter.

18 min Davies swings a cross into the middle and Alli finds himself in a bit of space at the back post having peeled away from his marker. The ball is just too far in front of him, but he had lost his marker well then and a better delivery could have left Watford in trouble.

16 min Walter Mazzarri will be very pleased with what he has seen from his side in the opening quarter of an hour and more in this one. Watford have more than held their own and have looked capable of breaching this sturdy Spurs defence on a few occasions already.

14 min Janssen is incredulous at Lee Mason after the referee blows for a foul while he is holding his man off on the edge of the area. Spurs were beginning to string together a good move, but that is ended by a relatively soft decision.

12 min SAVE! Watford are looking dangerous every time they come forward. Niang is the latest to give Lloris a tester, curling one towards goal from the edge of the area, but again it is too close to the Spurs keeper, who collects it easily.

11 min CHANCE! Half a chance for Watford at the other end as Spurs fail to deal with a testing free-kick delivery from deep on the left. The ball eventually drops to Cathcart, but he scuffs his shot into the side-netting.

9 min CHANCE! Gomes has his first piece of serious action, and it is a good stop to deny Janssen his first Premier League goal from open play. The striker does well to turn his man inside the area and release a sharp low strike, but Gomes keeps it out with his feet.

7 min OFF THE POST! The opening goal nearly arrives in very fortuitous fashion for the hosts as Son tries to squeeze a cross in from the left flank and sees it deflect off a defender and hit the outside of the near post on its way behind. That wasn't too far from sneaking in.

6 min It has been a little better in the last couple of minutes from Spurs as they begin to settle into the match after getting caught cold by Watford from the off.

4 min SAVE! Watford have made a bright start to this match and they win a free kick just within shooting range. Holebas curls it over the wall and on target, but it is fairly comfortable for Lloris to collect.

3 min Watford almost create an early chance as Tottenham leave themselves a little open, but the attempt to release Okaka is unsuccessful. The hosts could have been in a bit of trouble had that got through!

1 min KICKOFF: Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele get us underway at a sunny White Hart Lane!

12.28pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go at White Hart Lane! It is another huge match for Tottenham and their title hopes.

12.26pm Watford have not won a league game at White Hart Lane since November 1985, losing all six of their visits since a 5-1 triumph 32 years ago - incidentally Watford's biggest ever win over Spurs. Tottenham are also the only team that Watford have played in all four of their Premier League seasons without beating, losing five and drawing two of their seven previous Premier League contests, including an ongoing four-match losing streak.

12.24pm Indeed, Spurs have won their last six meetings with Watford and are unbeaten in their last 10, a run which stretches all the way back to October 1994 and includes eight wins overall. Watford's last win over Spurs came in a League Cup game at White Hart Lane 23 years ago - although they still lost that tie on aggregate - whereas the last time they earned so much as a draw against Spurs was in October 2006 - a 0-0 stalemate in the Premier League.

12.22pm That reverse fixture on New Year's Day ended in a convincing 4-1 victory for Spurs, with Kane and Alli both notching braces before Kaboul scored a 90th-minute consolation goal for the hosts at Vicarage Road. The corresponding game last season also ended in a Tottenham win, with Kieran Trippier the unlikely man to get the only goal of the game on that occasion.

12.20pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at White Hart Lane, which means that it is time for a prediction! It is very hard to look past Tottenham at the moment, particularly at White Hart Lane, and while Watford should make things a little more difficult than they did in the reverse fixture, it would still be a surprise if the visitors got anything out of this game. I'm going to go for a 2-0 home win!

12.18pm One concern for Mazzarri between now and the end of the season will be how tough his side's run-in is. A trip to White Hart Lane has proven to be the toughest assignment in the Premier League this season and, including today's game, Watford must still face five of the top seven before the campaign is done and dusted. The Hornets will take on relegation-threatened duo Swansea and Hull in their next two after this, but they must face Liverpool, champions Leicester, Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea in their final five games.

12.16pm Only Bournemouth have conceded more goals than Tottenham outside the bottom six this season, but their defensive record has improved recently with those back-to-back clean sheets against Sunderland and West Brom. Should they keep the free-scoring Spurs out tonight then it would be the first time they have recorded three clean sheets in a row since October, and it would mark a significant improvement from a run of eight games without one before these last two.

12.14pm A third season in the Premier League looks likely for Watford, who are nine points clear of the relegation zone and just one more win away from the magic 40-point mark. However, they have an identical record after 30 games this season as they did at the same stage of last term, winning 10, drawing seven and losing 13 for a tally of 37 points. They ended up finishing 13th that season, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but even that wasn't enough for Quique Flores to keep his job.

12.12pm Watford had gone four games in a row without a win before those back-to-back victories, raising questions regarding Mazzarri's future. A win today would make it three league victories on the bounce for the first time since December 2015, but even then it might not be enough to fully secure Mazzarri's future beyond the end of the season. Watford's owners have dispensed with a lot of managers already, including Quique Flores last summer despite him steering them to Premier League survival for the first time.

12.10pm Watford do arrive at White Hart Lane off the back of consecutive victories, though, beating Sunderland by a solitary goal last weekend before earning a 2-0 triumph over West Brom on Tuesday, despite being forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Britos was shown his second yellow card of the season. Niang and Deeney got the goals against the Baggies, although both of those wins came at home and it is on the road where their biggest problems have arisen this season.

12.08pm All hope is not lost, though, as Watford have recent history of picking up a positive result in this part of the world. Their only away win in their last 11 attempts came in North London when they beat Arsenal 2-1 at the end of January, although it should be noted that Arsenal then were in a much more fragile state than Tottenham are now. Any repeat of that result for the Hornets this afternoon would be a major shock.

12.06pm It is a daunting place to visit for any side, then, particularly a Watford team who have struggled on the road recently. The Hornets have won just one of their last 11 away games in all competitions, with eight defeats in that time too, while they have failed to even score in seven of those. Indeed, they have not found the back of the net in six of their last eight away games in all competitions, and five of their last seven in the Premier League.

12.04pm They are certainly giving White Hart Lane a fitting send-off, although there is still a degree of uncertainty regarding where they will be playing their home games next season. Wembley remains the most likely choice, but Spurs have only won one of their four games at the stadium this season compared to 19 matches unbeaten at White Hart Lane. They have won 17 of those games too, including their last 13 in a row across all competitions. Another win today would equal the club's top-flight record of 11 consecutive wins, set in 1922.

12.02pm It is Tottenham's home form which has been particularly imperious, with Spurs having won their last 10 league outings in front of their own fans. The last visiting team to take any points off Spurs here in the league was Leicester City on October 29, and that is a feat only two teams have achieved all season. Spurs have the best home record in the division, posting the only unbeaten record as things stand and also boasting a league-low eight goals conceded.

12pm No team in the league has lost fewer games than Spurs's three this season, and just one of those have come in their last 15 Premier League outings - a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on February 11. Spurs have won 12 of those games too, scoring 34 goals and conceding just 11 in the process. Indeed, their success all season has been built on a sturdy defence, conceding fewer goals than any other team and keeping a joint league-high 13 clean sheets.

11.58am Tottenham were just a couple of minutes away from seeing their title dream ended once and for all on Wednesday as they trailed Swansea heading into the 88th minute, but three late goals saw them record a six consecutive win across all competitions - five of which have come in the Premier League. Tottenham's unbeaten run stretches back to eight games now, with seven wins in that time, and another victory today would see them equal their club record of six consecutive Premier League wins - something they have already achieved once this season.

11.56am Even if Spurs are unable to catch Chelsea, this still has to go down as another hugely successful campaign for them - and it could still be one which brings a rare trophy should they succeed in the FA Cup. Tottenham have made great strides under Pochettino, and the fact that a young and relatively cheaply-assembled side is outperforming the likes of Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Arsenal this season is a credit to the Argentine. The future is looking very bright for Spurs.

11.54am The gap to the Blues is currently seven points, which could be cut to four with a win today. Chelsea are in action away to Bournemouth later in the day, though, and will then have the chance to restore a seven-point gap with what would then be seven games of the season remaining. It is a big ask for Spurs, of course, but they are in fine form and at the very least don't look like repeating the same mistakes as last season, when second place was ultimately snatched away from them on the final day of the season.

11.52am Not many would have successfully predicted those two starting XIs, then, but despite some unexpected selections it will not change the fact that most will be backing a relatively comfortable Tottenham win today. It may prove to be a futile chase when trying to catch Chelsea, but all Spurs can do now is keep winning just in case the league leaders slip up and every match is a must-win won for Pochettino's side from now until the end of the season.

11.50am Janmaat is expected to operate in a wing-back role, with Amrabat on the opposite flank fulfilling the same role. The latter in particular will need to keep an eye on his defensive duties, with Tottenham's full-backs very keen to get forward at every opportunity. Those in the middle of the park - Cleverley and Doucoure - will also need their defensive heads on as they look to stifle the influence of Alli and Eriksen.

11.48am The big dilemma facing Mazzarri this week was what he would do regarding his mini-defensive crisis. Miguel Britos is suspended, while Kaboul and Prodl are both injured, so Watford appear to have gone for a 3-4-3 formation with Mariappa, Cathcart and Holebas as the defensive trio. Mariappa makes his 250th appearance for the club as one of the four changes to the team, while the other sees Daryl Janmaat come back into the side.

11.46am That is one of four changes made by Mazzarri from the side that beat the Baggies, and there is another in an attacking position as Okaka also comes into the team, replacing former Tottenham man Etienne Capoue. Perhaps the biggest dangerman for the Hornets will be Niang, though, after he put in a match-winning performance during the victory over West Brom. He scored one and created another in the 2-0 win and has shown glimpses of being a very good acquisition during his short time in the Premier League.

11.44am Plenty of noteworthy decisions from Pochettino, then, and Walter Mazzarri has made one of his own too as Troy Deeney - Watford's captain and top scorer - is left on the bench for today's match. Deeney has scored six goals in his last eight games - including his 100th league goal for the club during the win over West Brom in midweek - but he drops out of the side and Isaac Success comes in in his place.

11.42am There are yet more interesting selections in defence, where Kyle Walker drops to the bench in place of Kieran Trippier. Danny Rose remains sidelined on the opposite flank, which sees Ben Davies continue on the left, while Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen continue their partnership at the heart of the defence. Wanyama, meanwhile, is fit enough to return to the bench having been struggling with a back problem, but Dier and Dembele remain as the two holding midfielders.

11.40am Just as notable as the return of Harry Kane to the bench is the return of captain Hugo Lloris in goal for Spurs, with the hosts at one stage being faced with the prospect of handing a debut to 22-year-old Espanyol loanee Pau Lopez. Lloris missed the match against Swansea through illness and was replaced in the side by Michel Vorm, but the Dutch keeper is now out with a knee injury. Fortunately, though, Lloris has recovered enough to start today.

11.38am Interestingly, Vincent Janssen leads the line having impressed off the bench against Swansea in midweek, with his inclusion seeing Moussa Sissoko drop out of the starting XI having been handed a rare chance to impress on Wednesday. That in turn will mean that Son Heung-min - scorer of Tottenham's second goal against Swansea - will revert to a deeper and wider position rather than leading the line, where he will be joined by the in-form Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

11.36am What can we make of those two teams, then? Well the first thing to note for the home side is that Harry Kane does not make the starting XI, instead being limited to a place on the bench despite his recent return to training. The striker has recovered from injury sooner than expected and it will be a major boost for Spurs to have him back available, although in truth they have coped fairly well without him too. They are unbeaten in all eight Premier League games that he has missed this season, winning five and drawing three.

11.34am WATFORD SUBS: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Mason, Zúñiga, Capoue, Deeney

11.34am WATFORD STARTING XI: Gomes; Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Amrabat; Niang, Okaka, Success

11.32am TOTTENHAM SUBS: Lopez, Walker, Wimmer, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama, Kane

11.32am TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele; Janssen