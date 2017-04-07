General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola "disappointed" with debut season

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that he has failed to live up to his own expectations during his debut campaign in English football.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has failed to live up to his own expectations during his debut season in English football.

City set the early pace in the Premier League as Guardiola won his opening six games of the season, but they have since tailed off and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea left them 14 points adrift of the league leaders.

The Citizens must now focus on qualifying for the Champions League, and Guardiola believes that his side have shown signs of progress throughout the campaign despite it being a 'disappointing' season overall.

"My feeling is during the season we made really good things. I was expecting from the beginning of the season to fight for the Premier League until the end. Okay we are a little bit disappointed, but I quite happy with the way we made good things in this season," he told reporters.

"Of course we are not stable in other things. We want to improve for this part of the season and especially for next season.

"Now the situation is clear. Eight games left in the league to qualify for the first four and the semi-final of the FA Cup and that is our target for the end of the season. We'll try to win as many as possible."

Man City will host Hull City on Saturday looking to end a four-match winless streak in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happened
Guardiola "disappointed" with debut seasonGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?Kompany: 'City dominated game against Chelsea'
Result: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topTeam News: Kompany, Delph start for CityMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Guardiola: 'Conte may be best in the world'De Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 