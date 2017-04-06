Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann admits that constantly being linked with numerous clubs across Europe is "quite tiring".

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he is tired of speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old signed a new five-year deal at the Vicente Calderon last summer and has made no secret of his reservations about coming to the Premier League.

However, he continues to be linked to a multitude of clubs across Europe, with Manchester United said to still be eager to sign him.

"It's always the same question and I now don't know what to say," Griezmann said in quotes published by Spanish newspaper AS.

"I find myself repeating myself and I certainly see myself here. I feel it's an answer that I've given so many times now but that very question is quite tiring."

Griezmann, who is also said to be on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City, joined Atletico in 2014 from Real Sociedad.