Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Hazard (10', 35')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Aguero (26')

Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola both play down reports of a tunnel bust-up at Stamford Bridge following their recent clash.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola have both played down reports of a tunnel bust-up following Wednesday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Guardiola is understood to have been involved in a commotion following his side's 2-1 defeat to the league leaders, although the confrontation in the tunnel did not turn physical.

Neither club are expected to face disciplinary action from the Football Association following the incident, and both managers insisted that it was nothing serious.

"Respect is always important. I think this is the most important thing in football. I think there is a winner and there is a loser. And both must accept the final result and show respect," Conte told reporters.

"I didn't see anything because I was in the changing room, to stay with my players. I didn't see. It's not important what happened in the tunnel. The most important thing is what happened on the pitch.

"I think a lot of people enjoyed this game, Chelsea against City, this is the most important thing for us."

Guardiola added: "Come on. Nothing (serious). We congratulate Chelsea for the victory. We are so polite in our defeats and especially we are so polite when we win, especially that."

The result leaves Man City 14 points adrift of Conte's side in the Premier League table.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Read Next:
Griezmann needs Champions League, says advisor
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte "happy to stay" at Stamford Bridge
Conte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staffCourtois says Chelsea must keep HazardGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exit
Report: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnDiego Costa to avoid retrospective actionMourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?Conte explains half-time substitutionConte focused on Chelsea points total
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City - as it happened
Guardiola "disappointed" with debut seasonGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?Kompany: 'City dominated game against Chelsea'
Result: Hazard keeps Chelsea clear at the topTeam News: Kompany, Delph start for CityMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Guardiola: 'Conte may be best in the world'De Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 