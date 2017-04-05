Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola both play down reports of a tunnel bust-up at Stamford Bridge following their recent clash.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola have both played down reports of a tunnel bust-up following Wednesday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Guardiola is understood to have been involved in a commotion following his side's 2-1 defeat to the league leaders, although the confrontation in the tunnel did not turn physical.

Neither club are expected to face disciplinary action from the Football Association following the incident, and both managers insisted that it was nothing serious.

"Respect is always important. I think this is the most important thing in football. I think there is a winner and there is a loser. And both must accept the final result and show respect," Conte told reporters.

"I didn't see anything because I was in the changing room, to stay with my players. I didn't see. It's not important what happened in the tunnel. The most important thing is what happened on the pitch.

"I think a lot of people enjoyed this game, Chelsea against City, this is the most important thing for us."

Guardiola added: "Come on. Nothing (serious). We congratulate Chelsea for the victory. We are so polite in our defeats and especially we are so polite when we win, especially that."

The result leaves Man City 14 points adrift of Conte's side in the Premier League table.