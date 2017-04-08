Kevin De Bruyne starts among the substitutes as Manchester City welcome Hull City.

Kevin De Bruyne starts among the substitutes as Manchester City welcome relegation battlers Hull City to the Etihad this afternoon.

Manchester City: Bravo; Clichy, Stones, Navas, Kolarov; Toure; Delph, Sterling, Silva, Sane; Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Iheanacho

Hull City: Jakupović, Robertson, Dawson, Ranocchia, Elmohamady, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Marković, Evandro, Niasse

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Hernández, Maloney, Diomande, Henriksen

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from the Etihad this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.