Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Hull City
 

Team News: Four changes for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne takes a seat on March 8, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne starts among the substitutes as Manchester City welcome Hull City.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Kevin De Bruyne starts among the substitutes as Manchester City welcome relegation battlers Hull City to the Etihad this afternoon.

Manchester City: Bravo; Clichy, Stones, Navas, Kolarov; Toure; Delph, Sterling, Silva, Sane; Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Iheanacho

Hull City: Jakupović, Robertson, Dawson, Ranocchia, Elmohamady, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Marković, Evandro, Niasse
Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Hernández, Maloney, Diomande, Henriksen

Keep up with all of the action from the Etihad this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
