Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Hazard (10', 35')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Aguero (26')

Pep Guardiola pleased with Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph displays

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Man City boss Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph after both made their long-awaited returns to the side during the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the performances of both Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph following their returns to the side for Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Both were surprise inclusions in the starting XI for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with the injury-plagued Kompany making just his fourth league appearance of the season and Delph being handed his first start under Guardiola.

Both players made it through the full 90 minutes unscathed, and Guardiola was delighted with how they performed against the league leaders.

"Both played good. Delph was excellent and has maybe been deserving of more minutes than he has had," he told reporters.

"Vincent was injured but he was ready for the last two or three weeks. I am happy, the performance was outstanding. They were out for a long time, especially Vincent."

Kompany and Delph could both be involved once again when City host Hull City on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
