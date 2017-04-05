Man City boss Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph after both made their long-awaited returns to the side during the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the performances of both Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph following their returns to the side for Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Both were surprise inclusions in the starting XI for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with the injury-plagued Kompany making just his fourth league appearance of the season and Delph being handed his first start under Guardiola.

Both players made it through the full 90 minutes unscathed, and Guardiola was delighted with how they performed against the league leaders.

"Both played good. Delph was excellent and has maybe been deserving of more minutes than he has had," he told reporters.

"Vincent was injured but he was ready for the last two or three weeks. I am happy, the performance was outstanding. They were out for a long time, especially Vincent."

Kompany and Delph could both be involved once again when City host Hull City on Saturday.