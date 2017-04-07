Hull City manager Marco Silva insists that he is fully focused on keeping the club in the Premier League and will not discuss his future until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old was only appointed on a six-month deal until the summer, but he has since lifted the Tigers off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone with five wins from his 11 games in charge.

Hull's improvement under Silva has led to speculation over whether he will stay at the club beyond the end of his deal, but he stressed that he is fully focused on keeping the team in the Premier League rather than what his next move will be.

"At this moment I have a deal with our chairman and it's clear, we have only one focus - to keep the club in the Premier League. Me and the players as well, and all the club, this is most important. At the end of the season we will talk, sure. But at this moment all of us are focusing on our goal," he told reporters.

You never know what's going to happen, not just after two months, but tomorrow, you never know what's going to happen. What I know is that this afternoon I will prepare my players and I have one deal with the club.

"I came here with big motivation to work and help our players to improve, to keep us altogether at the club and fight until the end of the season. All these questions are important, but we have one goal which is more important than the others. First is the club and what is important to keep the club in the Premier League, and after we will have time to talk about the other situations."

Hull will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday looking for a third straight top-flight win for the first time since October 2008.