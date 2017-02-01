Feb 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho returns

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms that Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho are both available for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with West Ham United.
European Football Editor
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho are both available for Wednesday night's Premier League clash away to West Ham United.

Aguero missed Man City's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup at the weekend with a "small problem", while Fernandinho has been absent from the team's last four matches due to a suspension.

"He's (Aguero) trained with the team. He is ready," Guardiola, who also revealed that there would be no late signings on transfer deadline day, told reporters.

"He's (Fernandinho) so important, we play a lot of games without him. I am happy he's back. He's important for us. The idea is the same with him in the side. He's not aggressive. He's a tough intense player like English football is. He is one of the nicest guys I've met.

"What happened against Chelsea we have talked a lot about. What happened after happens many, many times. We accept the ban, don't complain, but he's not aggressive, he's honest."

Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League table - 12 points behind the league leaders Chelsea.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
