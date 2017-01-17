General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Manchester City to appeal Bacary Sagna fine?

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly considering an appeal against the severity of the £40,000 given to Bacary Sagna for an Instagram post apparently targeted at Lee Mason.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Manchester City are reportedly considering an appeal against the £40,000 fine handed to Bacary Sagna over a post on Instagram.

The Football Association dished out the five-figure penalty and also warned Sagna about his future conduct after the 33-year-old posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" following his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on January 2.

The post was deemed to have questioned the integrity of referee Lee Mason, who sent Man City midfielder Fernandinho off during the first half of the match.

Sagna quickly amended the post to remove the "10 against 12" comment, and City reportedly believe that the punishment was unduly harsh considering the player's previous good character.

Both the club and the player are understood to accept the charge, but could appeal in an effort to reduce the fine.

Sagna has made 11 Premier League appearances for City so far this season.

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Read Next:
Sagna fined over Instagram post
>
View our homepages for Bacary Sagna, Lee Mason, Fernandinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola 'planning major Manchester City clearout'
 Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Bacary Sagna fined £40,000 over Instagram post
Man City to appeal Bacary Sagna fine?Kolarov: 'Guardiola is best in the world'West Brom knocked back in Delph pursuit?Yaya Toure: 'Man City still in title race'Mills: 'Guardiola in crisis at Man City'
Guardiola rules Man City out of title raceGuardiola feels "awful" for Man City playersKoeman tips Guardiola to bounce backDavies: 'Beating City a great feeling'Result: Clinical Everton see off Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand