Manchester City are reportedly considering an appeal against the £40,000 fine handed to Bacary Sagna over a post on Instagram.

The Football Association dished out the five-figure penalty and also warned Sagna about his future conduct after the 33-year-old posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" following his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on January 2.

The post was deemed to have questioned the integrity of referee Lee Mason, who sent Man City midfielder Fernandinho off during the first half of the match.

Sagna quickly amended the post to remove the "10 against 12" comment, and City reportedly believe that the punishment was unduly harsh considering the player's previous good character.

Both the club and the player are understood to accept the charge, but could appeal in an effort to reduce the fine.

Sagna has made 11 Premier League appearances for City so far this season.