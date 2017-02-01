Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between West Ham United and Manchester City.

At the start of the year, Manchester City travelled to the London Stadium and recorded a 5-0 victory in the FA Cup but after the conclusion of the Dimitri Payet saga, there is a feeling that they will face an improved Hammers side this time around.

West Ham have played just twice since January 7 but successive wins over Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough have ensured that Slaven Bilic is now looking towards the top half of the table rather than contemplating a fight to stay in the division.

City have been unconvincing at times this season, but they head into this match with the opportunity to move within one point of second-place Tottenham Hotspur.