Feb 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Live Commentary: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions on August 24, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Manchester City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 18:46 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between West Ham United and Manchester City.

At the start of the year, Manchester City travelled to the London Stadium and recorded a 5-0 victory in the FA Cup but after the conclusion of the Dimitri Payet saga, there is a feeling that they will face an improved Hammers side this time around.

West Ham have played just twice since January 7 but successive wins over Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough have ensured that Slaven Bilic is now looking towards the top half of the table rather than contemplating a fight to stay in the division.

City have been unconvincing at times this season, but they head into this match with the opportunity to move within one point of second-place Tottenham Hotspur.


Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between West Ham United and Manchester City.

Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version