Feb 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
Man CityManchester City
LIVE

Team News: Jose Fonte makes West Ham United debut against Manchester City

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Fonte makes his debut for West Ham United in Wednesday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the London Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 19:06 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has made one change ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jose Fonte, a January signing for the Hammers from Southampton, makes his debut for his new team in defence, as Angelo Ogbonna drops out of the squad entirely.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, opts for three changes as Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones replace Gael Clichy, Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph.

Claudio Bravo and Sergio Aguero remain on the bench, so Wilfredo Caballero continues in goal and Gabriel Jesus keeps his place up front.

West Ham United: Randolph, Reid, Cresswell, Carroll, Lanzini, Obiang, Noble, Byram, Fonte, Antonio, Feghouli
Subs: Adrian, Snodgrass, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Quina

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Stones, Otamendi, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Toure, Jesus, Sane
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Aguero, Navas, Delph, Fernandinho

Follow all the action from the London Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola 'planning Man City clearout'
>
View our homepages for Jose Fonte, Angelo Ogbonna, Slaven Bilic, Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Gael Clichy, Vincent Kompany, Claudio Bravo, Sergio Aguero, Wilfredo Caballero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions on August 24, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Manchester City
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Team News: Jose Fonte makes West Ham United debut against Manchester City
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City sign Atletico Venezuela's Yangel Herrera late on deadline day
Guardiola: 'Fernandinho crucial to Man City'James: 'Guardiola right to sign Bravo'Wigan make eighth deadline day signingGuardiola hails City trio as "the future"Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
Man City forward Faupala loaned to ChesterfieldMan City 'to sign Valencia youngster'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Fernandinho available'Pep Guardiola: 'No late arrivals'Aaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions on August 24, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Manchester City
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Team News: Jose Fonte makes West Ham United debut against Manchester City
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Dimitri Payet: "I do not have to justify my behaviour"
Manuel Lanzini: 'West Ham has quality'Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switchBilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba BaSinclair: 'Payet is a spoiled brat'
Bilic rules out Ashley Fletcher moveReport: Reece Oxford to join ReadingVilla 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Sullivan: 'West Ham players wanted Payet out'Report: West Ham eye £9m Maguire swoop
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23135543281544
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2385102936-729
10Burnley2392122533-829
11Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand