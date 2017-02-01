Jose Fonte makes his debut for West Ham United in Wednesday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the London Stadium.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has made one change ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jose Fonte, a January signing for the Hammers from Southampton, makes his debut for his new team in defence, as Angelo Ogbonna drops out of the squad entirely.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, opts for three changes as Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones replace Gael Clichy, Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph.

Claudio Bravo and Sergio Aguero remain on the bench, so Wilfredo Caballero continues in goal and Gabriel Jesus keeps his place up front.

West Ham United: Randolph, Reid, Cresswell, Carroll, Lanzini, Obiang, Noble, Byram, Fonte, Antonio, Feghouli

Subs: Adrian, Snodgrass, Collins, Fletcher, Calleri, Fernandes, Quina

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Stones, Otamendi, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Toure, Jesus, Sane

Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Aguero, Navas, Delph, Fernandinho

