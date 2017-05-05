New Transfer Talk header

Jamie Carragher's son James joins Wigan Athletic

James Carragher, the son of Jamie Carragher, is congratulated by his father after penning a youth academy deal with Wigan Athletic.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:16 UK

Jamie Carragher has confirmed that his son, James, has penned an academy deal with Wigan Athletic.

Carragher Sr made over 500 Premier League appearances for Liverpool before hanging up his boots in 2013, and expressed his pride at seeing his son following in his footsteps.

The 39-year-old shared an image on Instagram of teenager James signing a contract with the Lancashire club and wrote: "Proud of you son well done."

Proud of you son well done ⚽️

A post shared by Jamie Carragher (@23_carra) on


The Latics' Academy is considered one of the brightest in the North West, with their development squad winning the Central League Cup last month with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Your Comments
