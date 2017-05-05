James Carragher, the son of Jamie Carragher, is congratulated by his father after penning a youth academy deal with Wigan Athletic.

Jamie Carragher has confirmed that his son, James, has penned an academy deal with Wigan Athletic.

Carragher Sr made over 500 Premier League appearances for Liverpool before hanging up his boots in 2013, and expressed his pride at seeing his son following in his footsteps.

The 39-year-old shared an image on Instagram of teenager James signing a contract with the Lancashire club and wrote: "Proud of you son well done."

The Latics' Academy is considered one of the brightest in the North West, with their development squad winning the Central League Cup last month with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town.