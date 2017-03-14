Neil Warnock: 'Wigan Athletic weren't a threat under Warren Joyce'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says that he never considered Wigan Athletic "a threat" after they appointed Warren Joyce as their new boss earlier in the season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has revealed that he was "delighted" when Wigan Athletic appointed Warren Joyce as their new manager earlier in the season.

On Monday, Wigan announced that they had parted ways with the former Manchester United reserve boss after just 22 games after he failed to move the club out of the Championship relegation zone.

Warnock has suggested that he was not surprised to see Joyce get the sack from his role with the Latics, claiming that it was a big step-up for someone with no experience of the division.

The Bluebirds boss told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "No disrespect but when Wigan appointed him, I was delighted. I didn't think they were going to be a threat to us.

"I like Warren but you can't just put someone into the Championship who's never been there - it's nothing like youth football."

There are now 14 points separating the two teams in the league table after Cardiff's recent resurgence under Warnock.

Neil Warnock, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2014
Neil Warnock to remain as Cardiff manager
