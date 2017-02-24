Crowd generic

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock to remain as Cardiff manager

Neil Warnock, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Cardiff City confirm that manager Neil Warnock has agreed to remain with the club for next season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Cardiff City have confirmed that Neil Warnock has signed a new deal to remain as manager for next season.

The 68-year-old took over in South Wales last October with the club in the relegation zone but has taken them up to 12th in the table with a run of 11 wins in 22 games, most recently a 5-0 triumph over Rotherham United, the club Warnock saved from relegation last season.

Warnock had previously hinted that he wanted to remain with the club next season as he looks to add a fourth top-flight promotion to his CV and has now committed his immediate future to the Bluebirds following "positive talks".

"I expected it to be done in the next three or four weeks, but there was not a lot that needed to sorting out," he told BBC Wales Sport. ''We wanted to stay, they wanted us to stay, we wanted an opportunity to do well next season, they've given us that.

"Now we want to try and put the club in a place where we will be strong enough the next season to have a go. We'll be up against big budgets so we'll have to be very good at what we do all over the club to give us a chance to get successful."

Next up for Cardiff is a home encounter with playoff-chasing Fulham on Saturday.

Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Read Next:
Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'
>
View our homepages for Neil Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Neil Warnock, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2014
Neil Warnock to remain as Cardiff manager
 QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Team News: Alfonso Pedraza earns first Leeds United start
Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'Warnock slams FA for deadline-day fixturesIpswich sign Cardiff midfielder Emyr HuwsAdam le Fondre joins Bolton on loanResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton top
Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanAllan McGregor set for Cardiff loan moveResult: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth round
> Cardiff City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3220484335864
4Reading3318694742560
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds33177942321058
7Fulham321410854371752
8Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby32139103629748
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Brentford32117144646040
15Queens Park RangersQPR33117153646-1040
16Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3398163346-1335
21Bristol City3295184248-632
22Wigan AthleticWigan3379173040-1030
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version
 