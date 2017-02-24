Neil Warnock to remain as Cardiff manager

Cardiff City confirm that manager Neil Warnock has agreed to remain with the club for next season.

Cardiff City have confirmed that Neil Warnock has signed a new deal to remain as manager for next season.

The 68-year-old took over in South Wales last October with the club in the relegation zone but has taken them up to 12th in the table with a run of 11 wins in 22 games, most recently a 5-0 triumph over Rotherham United, the club Warnock saved from relegation last season.

Warnock had previously hinted that he wanted to remain with the club next season as he looks to add a fourth top-flight promotion to his CV and has now committed his immediate future to the Bluebirds following "positive talks".

"I expected it to be done in the next three or four weeks, but there was not a lot that needed to sorting out," he told BBC Wales Sport. ''We wanted to stay, they wanted us to stay, we wanted an opportunity to do well next season, they've given us that.

"Now we want to try and put the club in a place where we will be strong enough the next season to have a go. We'll be up against big budgets so we'll have to be very good at what we do all over the club to give us a chance to get successful."

Next up for Cardiff is a home encounter with playoff-chasing Fulham on Saturday.