Crowd generic

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay

QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hints that he wants to stay with the Championship side.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 16:20 UK

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has suggested that he wants to remain with the club in order to mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 68-year-old took over in South Wales last October with the club firmly in the Championship relegation zone and has since taken them to 12th in the table following a run of 10 wins in 21 games.

Warnock has previously achieved promotion to the top flight of English football with Notts County, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers and has admitted that he is keen to achieve the feat one more time.

"[Cardiff] has given me the belief in what I do really. I have been a manager 37 years, that is a long time - more than a lot of my lads have ever been born," he is quoted by BBC Sport as saying. "To still have that enthusiasm and that desire to want to put one over people or managers or clubs. That is what I thrive on.

"The biggest thing is for Cardiff fans to go home having seen a performance or effort of their team and to be talking about the club again in the good sense rather than a negative sense.

"We need to know what we can do to be able to bring the three or four players in because we don't have that many players out of contract really, so it is not as straightforward to thin my squad or to do things. So it's going to be difficult in the next few months to put things in place.

"It is nice to be wanted. The biggest thing coming here was the reaction of the Cardiff fans to me taking over, it was fantastic. It would have to be something extreme I have not thought about to take me away from that."

Cardiff, who are currently 13 points off the Championship's top six, last played in the Premier League in 2013-14.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Read Next:
Warnock slams FA for deadline-day fixtures
>
View our homepages for Neil Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Team News: Alfonso Pedraza earns first Leeds United start
 Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'
Warnock slams FA for deadline-day fixturesIpswich sign Cardiff midfielder Emyr HuwsAdam le Fondre joins Bolton on loanResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanAllan McGregor set for Cardiff loan moveResult: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth roundCardiff sign Greg Halford from Rotherham
> Cardiff City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle31213760253566
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton31198452262665
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds321831144331157
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds31167839291055
7Norwich CityNorwich321561157451251
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley32147115145649
10Preston North EndPreston32139104440448
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff32126144047-742
13Ipswich TownIpswich321010123340-740
14Birmingham CityBirmingham321010123344-1140
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Aston Villa31812113036-636
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest32106164556-1136
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
19Queens Park RangersQPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3195174246-432
21Burton Albion3187163145-1431
22Wigan AthleticWigan3178162938-929
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3245233068-3817
> Full Version