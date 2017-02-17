Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hints that he wants to stay with the Championship side.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has suggested that he wants to remain with the club in order to mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League last season.

The 68-year-old took over in South Wales last October with the club firmly in the Championship relegation zone and has since taken them to 12th in the table following a run of 10 wins in 21 games.

Warnock has previously achieved promotion to the top flight of English football with Notts County, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers and has admitted that he is keen to achieve the feat one more time.

"[Cardiff] has given me the belief in what I do really. I have been a manager 37 years, that is a long time - more than a lot of my lads have ever been born," he is quoted by BBC Sport as saying. "To still have that enthusiasm and that desire to want to put one over people or managers or clubs. That is what I thrive on.

"The biggest thing is for Cardiff fans to go home having seen a performance or effort of their team and to be talking about the club again in the good sense rather than a negative sense.

"We need to know what we can do to be able to bring the three or four players in because we don't have that many players out of contract really, so it is not as straightforward to thin my squad or to do things. So it's going to be difficult in the next few months to put things in place.

"It is nice to be wanted. The biggest thing coming here was the reaction of the Cardiff fans to me taking over, it was fantastic. It would have to be something extreme I have not thought about to take me away from that."

Cardiff, who are currently 13 points off the Championship's top six, last played in the Premier League in 2013-14.