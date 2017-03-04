Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Ewood Park
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce undergoes surgery

Wigan Athletic confirm that manager Warren Joyce has undergone "immediate" surgery for a "minor but important procedure".
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce has undergone surgery for a "minor but important procedure", the club has confirmed.

The Latics boss underwent the operation on Tuesday and was absent from training for the remainder of the week.

In a statement on their website, Wigan said that they expected Joyce to be present "in some capacity" at Ewood Park today for the side's trip to Blackburn Rovers although he is not expected to be on the touchline.

"The club can confirm that manager Warren Joyce underwent surgery on Tuesday for a minor but important procedure which required immediate attention," it said.

"The plan is for him to be in attendance in some capacity at Ewood Park for the match versus Blackburn Rovers... In the meantime, Graham Barrow and Andy Welsh will be in temporary charge of the team and will be communicating with Warren as much as possible.

"We expect Warren to make a full recovery very soon and will continue to offer him all the support he requires."

Wigan enter the game 23rd in the Championship table, two points from safety.

