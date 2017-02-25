Cardiff City confirm that manager Neil Warnock has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for the 2017-18 campaign.

News that the two parties had agreed terms on an extension to Warnock's stay in South Wales broke yesterday, but the 68-year-old has now put pen to paper on the deal.

Warnock has lifted the Bluebirds up from the Championship relegation zone into the top half since his arrival in October, winning 11 of his 22 matches at the helm.

"I've not been this excited about a job in many years. I can't thank Tan Sri Vincent and the Cardiff City board enough for the support they've given me since day one – and indeed the speed with which we were able to conclude our talks," Warnock told the club's official website.

"We're all singing from the same hymn sheet and with a unified approach across the club we're going to give things a real go next season."

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman added: "This is fantastic news for the club and I'm delighted that Neil has extended his time with us. The progress we've made on the field since Neil came to us in October is evident. I'm very confident that we can continue that excellent work with him at the helm."

The new deal is confirmed just minutes before Cardiff host Fulham in the Championship.