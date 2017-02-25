Crowd generic

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock signs new Cardiff City contract

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
© Getty Images
Cardiff City confirm that manager Neil Warnock has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for the 2017-18 campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Cardiff City have confirmed that manager Neil Warnock has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for the 2017-18 campaign.

News that the two parties had agreed terms on an extension to Warnock's stay in South Wales broke yesterday, but the 68-year-old has now put pen to paper on the deal.

Warnock has lifted the Bluebirds up from the Championship relegation zone into the top half since his arrival in October, winning 11 of his 22 matches at the helm.

"I've not been this excited about a job in many years. I can't thank Tan Sri Vincent and the Cardiff City board enough for the support they've given me since day one – and indeed the speed with which we were able to conclude our talks," Warnock told the club's official website.

"We're all singing from the same hymn sheet and with a unified approach across the club we're going to give things a real go next season."

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman added: "This is fantastic news for the club and I'm delighted that Neil has extended his time with us. The progress we've made on the field since Neil came to us in October is evident. I'm very confident that we can continue that excellent work with him at the helm."

The new deal is confirmed just minutes before Cardiff host Fulham in the Championship.

QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
Read Next:
Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay
>
View our homepages for Neil Warnock, Mehmet Dalman, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Neil Warnock signs new Cardiff City contract
 Neil Warnock, manager of Crystal Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2014
Neil Warnock to remain as Cardiff manager
 QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
Neil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay
Team News: Pedraza earns first Leeds startEmyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'Warnock slams FA for deadline-day fixturesIpswich sign Cardiff midfielder Emyr HuwsAdam le Fondre joins Bolton on loan
Result: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanAllan McGregor set for Cardiff loan move
> Cardiff City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle33224762253770
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584335865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading3318694742560
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411854371753
8Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
9Barnsley34148125147450
10Preston North EndPreston341311104440450
11Derby CountyDerby331310103629749
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144547-246
13Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
14Brentford33118144646041
15Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
16Queens Park RangersQPR34118153646-1041
17Aston Villa33813123038-837
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3396184248-633
22Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3279163750-1330
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3446243073-4318
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 