Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that his side were good value for all three points in their Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The top-four battlers played out a breathless 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Sergio Aguero tucked home to cancel out an earlier James Milner penalty.

Liverpool had a big chance to add to their 50th-minute lead when Roberto Firmino found himself up against Wilfredo Caballero, but the Brazilian came out second best and City were soon level.

Adam Lallana squandered an even better chance to win the points late on, only to fluff his lines from a few yards out, though Wijnaldum was not willing to attribute blame to any of his teammates.

"I'm a little disappointed but not a lot because if you look at the game fairly you can see at the end they could have scored two goals," he told reporters. "Before we conceded a goal we had a chance to make it 2-0 and we had a few chances but didn't take them.

"At 1-1 we had the big chance with Adam Lallana but we didn't take it so that's what makes me a little bit disappointed but I think it's a fair result. He said, 'I'm sorry, I have to score it,' but no-one blames him. We all know he wants to score and anyone can have those moments in a game. It can happen.

"He helped us a lot this game, he played a good game, intercepted a lot of balls, so there is no point in blaming him. If you play like we did today - you could see the passion in the team - then it's difficult to beat us and that's what we must do every game."

Liverpool have now collected more points in their 10 games against top-six rivals this season than they have in their 10 games against teams in the bottom six.