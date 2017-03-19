City, who have lost five of the last six league meetings between these two sides, are currently one point better off in third place and could take a huge step to securing Champions League football next season with a win today.

3.35pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian missed last weekend's win over Burnley through injury and has barely trained this week, but he is deemed fit enough to start this match, taking the place of Divock Origi in the only alteration from that 2-1 victory over the Clarets at Anfield. James Milner skippers the Reds this afternoon, meanwhile, as he comes up against his former club.

3.32pm TEAM NEWS! MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Aguero LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

3.30pm City rank fourth in the division for the best defence and are also fourth in terms of attack - a nice balance to have, but ultimately not enough to keep them in touching distance of leaders Chelsea. Liverpool , on the other hand, have an unrivalled 60 goals this term but have been let down at the other end of the field, conceding 35 times at a rate of 1.25 a game to find themselves below eight other teams in that particular category. We could very well see plenty of goals at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon if those stats are anything to go by, so with that in mind let us now turn attention to some confirmed team news that is beginning to filter through.

3.27pm Only Chelsea are currently enjoying a better run of form than Manchester City, closely followed by Everton, having clocked up four wins and a draw in their last five outings. The Citizens were denied by Stoke City in their last league outing here, however, playing out a bland goalless draw to see their top-four hopes still firmly in the balance heading into three-successive games against fellow heavyweight opposition. The Citizens head into today's match sitting third in the table, one point and one place better off than Liverpool. © SilverHub

3.24pm City have lost five games in the Premier League so far this season, which is the joint-most suffered by Guardiola in a single league campaign. Victory today would bring up their 200th in the Premier League on home soil, while at the same time keeping them hot on the heels of Tottenham, who are cruising to victory over Southampton in the second of today's top-flight fixtures. Plenty left for the Citizens to battle for between now and the end of May, then, with a place in the top four - preferably second - and FA Cup honours on the line.

3.21pm Guardiola's men have a very tough run of games to come, however, following up today's meeting against top-four rivals Liverpool with games against Arsenal and Chelsea away when club action resumes in a fortnight's time. On top of that, the Citizens also face the Gunners in the last four of the FA Cup - one of two tasty Wembley fixtures, with Chelsea taking on Tottenham in the other semi-final. City may be well placed in the table at the moment in terms of finishing in one of those European qualification berths, but it may be a different case entirely by the time they face Hull City on April 8 following on from those daunting away trips to Arsenal and Chelsea in quick succession.

3.18pm Regardless on that stalemate with Stoke in their last league outing, City have certainly been on the up since losing heavily at Goodison Park at the start of the year and have gone six domestic away outings without conceding. There was almost a sense of inevitably about them shipping multiple goals at the Stade Louis II, but Guardiola will be keen to keep things tight at the back once again today prior to a major facelift in the summer when bringing in new defensive options. All eyes will be on the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi - or any other centre-back combination - as they come up against Liverpool's energetic forward trio.

3.15pm City did also drop points in their last league outing, drawing 0-0 with Stoke City here to miss out on the chance of climbing into second place, which is currently occupied by Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that the Citizens has clocked four wins on the bounce in the top flight, finally clicking back into gear following what had been a rather poor run of form over the previous few months. They are now at a crossroads of sorts as we head into the two-week international break, with results over the next month going a long way to determining whether Guardiola will be left smiling at the end of the first year of a likely three-year project.

3.12pm Domestically they may be back on track, not tasting defeat since a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton in mid-January, but that loss to Monaco will be tough to get out of the system; a topsy-turvy last-16 tie being edge by the free-scoring French side on away goals following a 6-6 draw. The question now being is asked is what exactly constitutes as a good first season for Guardiola in English football? The title is surely out of the question, with the margin on leaders Chelsea currently 13 points, but silverware in the FA Cup and a top-four finish would certainly not be a disastrous way for the Catalan to mark his maiden campaign.

3.09pm Man City head into today's game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run domestically, although their crown did slip in Europe in midweek as they fell to a 3-1 reverse in Monaco. Things had been looking up for the Citizens in recent weeks following a mid-season blip, but after crashing out of the Champions League their only hope of silverware comes in the FA Cup. Boss Pep Guardiola was brought to the club to make them a dominant force on the continent, though right now he is facing a battle to merely get them into Europe next season.

3.06pm The picture at the top end of the division may become a little clearer come around quarter-past six this evening, with City being able to open up a seven-point margin on fifth-placed Man United with a victory on home soil. Liverpool will have third place in their sights, meanwhile, which they can only achieve with three points against the side directly above them in the table. Plenty on the line to play for at the Etihad Stadium, then, with kickoff in this final Premier League fixture of the weekend at 4.30pm.

3.03pm Manchester United have already been in action this afternoon, seeing off Middlesbrough 3-1 in a fairly comfortable manner at the Riverside Stadium to close the gap on the top four. Arsenal slipped-up on Saturday afternoon, though, and something has to give at the Etihad Stadium in the coming hours as two more sides battling it out for a Champions League spot lock horns. As things stand there are six points between City in third and Arsenal in sixth, having played the same number of games.