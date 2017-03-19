Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
The Reds have managed to get their campaign back on track over the past fortnight, picking up back-to-back wins on home soil to hold down a spot in the top four.
City, who have lost five of the last six league meetings between these two sides, are currently one point better off in third place and could take a huge step to securing Champions League football next season with a win today.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Aguero
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
