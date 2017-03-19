Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Team News: Nicolas Otamendi, Yaya Toure return to Manchester City XI

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure return to the Manchester City team for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure have both returned to the Manchester City team for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Otamendi has replaced Aleksandar Kolarov in central defence, while Bacary Sagna drops out of the team as Fernandinho switches to right-back, allowing Toure to come into the XI in central midfield.

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all keep their spots in Pep Guardiola's 4-1-4-1 formation.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's team are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Burnley last time out.

Jordan Henderson remains on the sidelines for the Reds, meaning that Emre Can continues in the middle of the park.

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, A. Garcia

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
Subs: Karius, Lovren, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Origi, Moreno

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute coverage of the action here.

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan holds off the challenge of Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during the Premier League clash at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Ragnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio Aguero
>
View our homepages for Aleksandar Kolarov, Yaya Toure, Nicolas Otamendi, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp, Bacary Sagna, Fernandinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Team News: Nicolas Otamendi, Yaya Toure return to Manchester City XI
 Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Ian Rush wants Steven Gerrard to be part of new Liverpool dynasty
Ragnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroCahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'Klopp confident of Liverpool PL successLeipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender?
Preview: Man City vs. LiverpoolMilner: 'Current side best I've played in'Klopp: 'Coutinho struggling for consistency'Klopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'Allardyce refuses to rule out Sakho stay
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Team News: Nicolas Otamendi, Yaya Toure return to Manchester City XI
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Manchester City want Benfica's Ederson
Ragnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroGuardiola: 'I never promised success'Cahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'Man City owners to expand global club networkPreview: Man City vs. Liverpool
Man City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squadMilner: 'Current side best I've played in'Yaya Toure: 'I want to stay at Man City'Kompany to return against Liverpool?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 