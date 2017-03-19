Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure return to the Manchester City team for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure have both returned to the Manchester City team for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Otamendi has replaced Aleksandar Kolarov in central defence, while Bacary Sagna drops out of the team as Fernandinho switches to right-back, allowing Toure to come into the XI in central midfield.

Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all keep their spots in Pep Guardiola's 4-1-4-1 formation.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's team are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Burnley last time out.

Jordan Henderson remains on the sidelines for the Reds, meaning that Emre Can continues in the middle of the park.

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, A. Garcia

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Lovren, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Origi, Moreno

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute coverage of the action here.