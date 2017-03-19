James Milner believes that a 1-1 draw was a fair result as Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides enjoyed 13 shots apiece in a pulsating encounter that finished 1-1, thanks to Milner's 51st-minute penalty and Sergio Aguero's 69th-minute reply.

The Reds goalscorer told reporters: "Both teams went for it. I am sure it was good for the neutrals to watch. We are disappointed that when we have been up we have not got three points. A draw was fair in the end.

"They are such a good team. They've got runners everywhere, they're all sharp. It is not the easiest of days coming here. We can't be too disappointed with a point."

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, although Manchester United are four points behind with two games in hand.