Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool

Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT

Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

James Milner: 'Draw between Manchester City, Liverpool a fair outcome'

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
James Milner believes that a 1-1 draw was a fair result as Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:03 UK

James Milner has admitted that a draw was a fair result as Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides enjoyed 13 shots apiece in a pulsating encounter that finished 1-1, thanks to Milner's 51st-minute penalty and Sergio Aguero's 69th-minute reply.

The Reds goalscorer told reporters: "Both teams went for it. I am sure it was good for the neutrals to watch. We are disappointed that when we have been up we have not got three points. A draw was fair in the end.

"They are such a good team. They've got runners everywhere, they're all sharp. It is not the easiest of days coming here. We can't be too disappointed with a point."

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, although Manchester United are four points behind with two games in hand.

James Milner tussles with Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Your Comments
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
 James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
James Milner: 'Draw between Manchester City, Liverpool a fair outcome'
