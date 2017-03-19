Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Ragnar Klavan: 'I respect but do not fear Sergio Aguero'

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan holds off the challenge of Stoke City's Jonathan Walters during the Premier League clash at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Ragnar Klavan is relishing a clash against Sergio Aguero when Manchester City host Liverpool on Sunday, expressing respect but not fear for the Argentine striker.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:00 UK

Ragnar Klavan has expressed his eagerness to come up against the "great" Sergio Aguero when Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds visit the Etihad Stadium for a crucial top-four battle, knowing victory will see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially lift them to second in the table.

Estonia centre-back Klavan, who has started Liverpool's last two games against Arsenal and Burnley, insists that he will respect Aguero, but will not fear him.

The 31-year-old defender told Sky Sports News: "You have to play a little bit differently against Aguero, you can't really storm into duels.

"He is a world-class striker, but a lot of teams in the Premier League have world-class strikers and it's nice to play against them.

"There is always a lot of respect for the strikers I play against, but fear is not the word. Aguero is one of the best for sure. He is great."

Jurgen Klopp's charges won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Anfield on New Year's Eve, thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's early header.

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Klavan: 'We produced an important response'
