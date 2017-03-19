Ragnar Klavan is relishing a clash against Sergio Aguero when Manchester City host Liverpool on Sunday, expressing respect but not fear for the Argentine striker.

The Reds visit the Etihad Stadium for a crucial top-four battle, knowing victory will see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially lift them to second in the table.

Estonia centre-back Klavan, who has started Liverpool's last two games against Arsenal and Burnley, insists that he will respect Aguero, but will not fear him.

The 31-year-old defender told Sky Sports News: "You have to play a little bit differently against Aguero, you can't really storm into duels.

"He is a world-class striker, but a lot of teams in the Premier League have world-class strikers and it's nice to play against them.

"There is always a lot of respect for the strikers I play against, but fear is not the word. Aguero is one of the best for sure. He is great."

Jurgen Klopp's charges won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Anfield on New Year's Eve, thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's early header.