Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side's performance during this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Liverpool is "one of the happiest days" he has experienced in football.

City bounced back from Wednesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco with a breathless performance at the Etihad Stadium in which Sergio Aguero cancelled out James Milner's penalty.

Both sides had glorious chances to further add to the tally, but despite dropping two points Guardiola was delighted with what he saw from his side.

"You cannot imagine. It is one of happiest days of my career as a manager. I am so proud. After the Champions League, the last few days at training people were so, so, sad, people don't talk too much," he told Sky Sports News.

"We arrive here against Liverpool who have no Europe all season and one week to prepare. The spirit, how we played, it is one of my happiest days as a manager. We created more than them. Our problem is we don't score when they are easy goals. At least we showed spirit that we didn't show in the first half in Monaco.

"When you approach one game after 10 games winning nothing is special. You have to consider the situation we played this game, how we played against them, a top team - they have exceptional players – means a lot to me. That is why I am so happy."

The result means that City remain third in the table, now two points behind Tottenham and 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea.