Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool

Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT

Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Pep Guardiola: 'Liverpool draw is one of my happiest days in football'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool as "one of the happiest days" of his career.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side's performance during this afternoon's 1-1 draw with Liverpool is "one of the happiest days" he has experienced in football.

City bounced back from Wednesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco with a breathless performance at the Etihad Stadium in which Sergio Aguero cancelled out James Milner's penalty.

Both sides had glorious chances to further add to the tally, but despite dropping two points Guardiola was delighted with what he saw from his side.

"You cannot imagine. It is one of happiest days of my career as a manager. I am so proud. After the Champions League, the last few days at training people were so, so, sad, people don't talk too much," he told Sky Sports News.

"We arrive here against Liverpool who have no Europe all season and one week to prepare. The spirit, how we played, it is one of my happiest days as a manager. We created more than them. Our problem is we don't score when they are easy goals. At least we showed spirit that we didn't show in the first half in Monaco.

"When you approach one game after 10 games winning nothing is special. You have to consider the situation we played this game, how we played against them, a top team - they have exceptional players – means a lot to me. That is why I am so happy."

The result means that City remain third in the table, now two points behind Tottenham and 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea.

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Milner: Draw "was fair in the end"
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, James Milner, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
 James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
James Milner: 'Draw between Manchester City, Liverpool a fair outcome'
Guardiola: 'It is one of my happiest days'Team News: Otamendi, Toure return to Man City XIRush: 'Gerrard can one day manage Liverpool'Ragnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroCahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'
Klopp confident of Liverpool PL successLeipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender?Preview: Man City vs. LiverpoolMilner: 'Current side best I've played in'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest at Etihad Stadium
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Liverpool draw is one of my happiest days in football'
Man City to rekindle Bonucci interest?Team News: Otamendi, Toure return to Man City XIReport: Man City want Benfica's EdersonRagnar Klavan not afraid of Sergio AgueroGuardiola: 'I never promised success'
Cahill: 'Pressure on Spurs, Man City'Man City owners to expand global club networkPreview: Man City vs. LiverpoolMan City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?Vincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 