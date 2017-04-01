Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has said that he was disappointed with Ross Barkley's conduct after a poorly-timed challenge from the Everton midfielder during the Merseyside derby.
Barkley was fortunate to avoid a red card for the tackle on Lovren, but the England international appeared to indicate that he should not have received a caution for his part in the incident.
Lovren has also claimed that he did not receive an apology from Barkley during or after the game, which Liverpool won by a 3-1 scoreline.
The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "That is the only thing I do not like. If you make a hard challenge then be open about it and say sorry or something like that.
"Don't talk to the referee and say it was not a foul. I think everyone saw it, especially me, but now it is over. If I show you [my leg] it will be headlines tomorrow."
Lovren had been making his first appearance in two months after a spell on the sidelines through injury.