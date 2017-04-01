Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren suggests that he deserved an apology from Everton midfielder Ross Barkley after his poor challenge on him during the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has said that he was disappointed with Ross Barkley's conduct after a poorly-timed challenge from the Everton midfielder during the Merseyside derby.

Barkley was fortunate to avoid a red card for the tackle on Lovren, but the England international appeared to indicate that he should not have received a caution for his part in the incident.

Lovren has also claimed that he did not receive an apology from Barkley during or after the game, which Liverpool won by a 3-1 scoreline.

The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "That is the only thing I do not like. If you make a hard challenge then be open about it and say sorry or something like that.

"Don't talk to the referee and say it was not a foul. I think everyone saw it, especially me, but now it is over. If I show you [my leg] it will be headlines tomorrow."

Lovren had been making his first appearance in two months after a spell on the sidelines through injury.