Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31')
HT
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40')

Team News: Ronald Koeman hands start to Everton youngster Matty Pennington

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Everton manager Ronald Koeman hands young defender Matty Pennington a surprise start for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has handed young defender Matty Pennington a surprise start for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the first team since last May, but he has been given his fifth Premier League start after the injury to Ramiro Funes Mori.

Mason Holgate has been included at right-back as a replacement for Seamus Coleman, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets the nod over the likes of Kevin Mirallas and Ademola Lookman.

As for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has opted to hand a recall to Dejan Lovren after a spell on the sidelines, with Ragnar Klavan the man to drop out.

Lucas Leiva is also brought into the team for Adam Lallana, who was injured during international duty with England last week.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Origi

Everton: Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka; Pennington, Baines, Davies, Gueye; Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Valencia, Lookman, Barry

Follow updates from the game in the North-West with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
