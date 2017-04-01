Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Jamie Carragher: 'Romelu Lukaku was bullied by Dejan Lovren'

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher questions the impact of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in big games after seeing him "bullied" during the Merseyside derby.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned the impact of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in big matches following his quiet performance during this afternoon's Merseyside derby, which the Reds won 3-1.

The Premier League's leading goalscoring was afforded very few chances to add to his tally at Anfield, thanks largely to the attention of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Carragher called on the Belgian to dominate games even when he doesn't get on the scoresheet, and suggested that Everton as a club have had a "mental block" when facing their Merseyside rivals for more than two decades.

"The one big question mark against [Lukaku] now is in big games. When you look at him, he's just a goalscorer, and it's not the worst thing, but he just wants goals. When you see him you want the goals and for him to dominate the back four, like Didier Drogba. You are not going to score every game. But if you don't score then put yourself about, hold the ball up," Carragher told Sky Sports News.

"Dejan Lovren has bullied him. He's been out injured and is up against a man in form, the top scorer in the Premier League, and he has bullied him. Can you dominate a back four and be Everton's best player when you don't score? It's all about goals for Lukaku, and he gets a lot, but in these big games you get very few chances.

"Something is not right in these games for Everton. Since Everton last won a trophy in 1995 there have been 47 derbies, and Everton have won seven. In the last few weeks Everton have had good news with the stadium and have been in good form in 2017 and I have been getting a lot from Everton fans. But until they fix that mental block in the big games they will never get in the top four or win a trophy. It's been going for 20 years so it's not just this manager and set of players."

Everton have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield since 1999 and are now without a win in their last 13 Merseyside derbies.

Jurgen Klopp argues with Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Your Comments
