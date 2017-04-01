Everton manager Ronald Koeman claims that his side "controlled" the Merseyside derby against Liverpool despite falling to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that his side "controlled" their Merseyside derby against Liverpool this afternoon, despite falling to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho either side of an unlikely Matthew Pennington strike put the hosts ahead at half time before Divock Origi added a third on the hour mark.

It was a typically feisty derby match, with Ross Barkley in particular fortunate to get away without a red card following heavy challenges on Emre Can and Dejan Lovren, but Koeman was unhappy with the behaviour from members of Liverpool's bench.

"Maybe you are right that he (Barkley) deserved two yellows for two tackles, but if I watch the Liverpool bench, and one Liverpool coach - not the manager but one of the coaches - the referee would have to show eight red cards to Everton. Please behave a little bit more. Making that show, I don't like that," he told reporters.

"What pleased the manager is how we played today. We had a game plan, tried to press them. We made it really difficult. We came back after an unlucky goal between the legs. I think we controlled the game. It was a face-to-face game in the first half.

"We conceded too easily for 2-1 - except for the quality of Coutinho - and we controlled the game after half time. We had some chances but we did a mistake and they punished us."

Everton are now without a win in their last 13 Merseyside derbies and have not won at Anfield since 1999.