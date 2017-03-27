England manager Gareth Southgate reassures Ross Barkley that he will get another chance at international level if he keeps up his recent Everton form.

England manager Gareth Southgate has moved to reassure Ross Barkley that he still has a future at international level.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Everton so far this season but was an unused substitute in England's matches against Germany and Lithuania during the ongoing international break.

Barkley has now failed to play a single minute for England during his last seven call-ups and hinted at his frustration on Twitter today, but Southgate insists that he will get his chance if he keeps performing for Everton.

"I had a good chat with Ross because he'll be a bit frustrated not to get on against Lithuania. He's a player I'd wanted to get into the game, so firstly he's earned his call back into the squad because he's been playing well with Everton. I think he is a player that can make things happen around the edge of the penalty area," he told reporters.

"But the changes (against Lithuania), I felt we needed to stretch the opposition more and to create space for the likes of Dele (Alli) and Adam (Lallana) to play. I was going to be bringing on another player that plays in front of the defence if I put Ross into it, so that's why I didn't put him into the game.

"But we like him, he's a talented player and he's just got to keep playing well. It's the first time I've actually had the chance to work with him. I never worked with him with the under-21s, so I think it was good for him to get a feel of how we work, how we want to work and he's just got to keep playing well for Everton."

Barkley won the last of his 22 caps for England in May of last year.