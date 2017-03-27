Ross Barkley likes Twitter post after England snub

Ross Barkley likes a post on Twitter which highlighted that he has failed to play a single minute for England in his last seven call-ups.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has liked a post on Twitter which highlighted that he has now failed to play a single minute for England on his last seven call-ups.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, and it appeared that he would gain some minutes with the Three Lions after being selected in Gareth Southgate's squad.

However, despite his club form, he failed to get on the pitch against Germany on Wednesday night or in the World Cup qualifier with Lithuania on Sunday.

It was the seventh successive international fixture where Barkley has remained an unused substitute, and he acknowledged a Twitter post which made light of his lack of game time for England.


Barkley has not represented England since the win over Australia in May last year.

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Barkley: 'Club form helped with England'
