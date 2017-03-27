Ross Barkley likes a post on Twitter which highlighted that he has failed to play a single minute for England in his last seven call-ups.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has liked a post on Twitter which highlighted that he has now failed to play a single minute for England on his last seven call-ups.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, and it appeared that he would gain some minutes with the Three Lions after being selected in Gareth Southgate's squad.

However, despite his club form, he failed to get on the pitch against Germany on Wednesday night or in the World Cup qualifier with Lithuania on Sunday.

It was the seventh successive international fixture where Barkley has remained an unused substitute, and he acknowledged a Twitter post which made light of his lack of game time for England.

Ross Barkley's last 7 England call ups:



0 mins vs. 🇵🇹

0 mins vs. 🇷🇺

0 mins vs. 🐲

0 mins vs. 🇸🇰

0 mins vs. 🇮🇸

0 mins vs. 🇩🇪

0 mins vs. 🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/EsW1G6a1Up — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 26 March 2017

Barkley has not represented England since the win over Australia in May last year.