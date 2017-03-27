Liverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders reveals that he has received interest from "several clubs" about taking over as manager.

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has admitted that he has turned down offers from "several clubs" in order to remain with the Reds.

The 34-year-old arrived at Anfield under Brendan Rodgers in 2014 and has since become an integral part of the backroom setup, where he works as first-team development coach.

Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles are among the sides thought to have approached Ljinders about stepping up to a head coach position but he insists that he is committed to staying on Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp.

"This is not the time to think about the next step and personal project," he told Voetbal International. "I know about the interest of several clubs and appreciate this, but timing is important, as well as loyalty to Liverpool and Jurgen.

"My whole focus goes to assisting Jurgen. To compete in this intense Premier League, to fight for prices and to give colour to the new generation of players.

"[Becoming head coach] is absolutely the ambition, but this season is probably too early. I am loyal and therefore it would be difficult to move away from Liverpool and this project with Jurgen after only one full year."

Prior to his move to Liverpool, the Dutchman had spells in the coaching setup at Porto and PSV Eindhoven.