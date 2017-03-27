General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Luis Garcia confident of Liverpool's top four chances

The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia says that he is confident the club can finish inside the top four this season.
Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia has said that he has 'no doubt' that the side is capable of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently occupy the final qualifying spot in the Premier League table but are being pushed hard in a tight top-four race that also includes Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Reds endured a nightmare start to 2017 with no league wins in their first five games of the year but have since claimed victories over Spurs and the Gunners - as well as a vital point at City - to boost their chances of reaching the European showpiece for the first time in three years.

"It was the target at the beginning of the season and it's the one they have to continue working for," Garcia told Sky Sports News.

"I think the team is ready for it, it's true they had a down period during the first part of 2017 but I'm sure of the reaction they're going to have.

"They have the perfect manager to do it. We know what he is capable of doing with this team and they've shown it before during the first part of the league.

"I don't have a doubt that if they continue working the same way they will be in the top four at the end of the season."

Next up for Liverpool is a home encounter with Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Report: Barca open talks with Coutinho
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
