Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia has said that he has 'no doubt' that the side is capable of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently occupy the final qualifying spot in the Premier League table but are being pushed hard in a tight top-four race that also includes Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Reds endured a nightmare start to 2017 with no league wins in their first five games of the year but have since claimed victories over Spurs and the Gunners - as well as a vital point at City - to boost their chances of reaching the European showpiece for the first time in three years.

"It was the target at the beginning of the season and it's the one they have to continue working for," Garcia told Sky Sports News.

"I think the team is ready for it, it's true they had a down period during the first part of 2017 but I'm sure of the reaction they're going to have.

"They have the perfect manager to do it. We know what he is capable of doing with this team and they've shown it before during the first part of the league.

"I don't have a doubt that if they continue working the same way they will be in the top four at the end of the season."

Next up for Liverpool is a home encounter with Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon.