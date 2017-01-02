Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Liverpool

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: 'Quick turnaround in fixtures must not be an excuse'

Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the lack of rest between matches in this festive period will not be used as an excuse if the team under-perform at Sunderland.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his team cannot use the mere 44 hours between matches to use as an excuse if they under-perform against Sunderland this afternoon.

The Reds kept up pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea by earning a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on New Years Eve.

The Merseyside outfit have an opportunity to close the gap to three points if they defeat Sunderland after making the 165-mile trip to the Stadium of Light, and Klopp has claimed that the short break between matches must not be used as an excuse.

"We all earn a lot of money, we all know about it and our private life changes a little bit," Klopp told reporters. "I've said enough about the fixtures and long ago we accepted it.

"No excuses for no-one - that's how everyone wants it. We have to deliver, and we will deliver."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures, four of which have been victories, and have only suffered defeat twice in 19 top-flight games.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
