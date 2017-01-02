Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the lack of rest between matches in this festive period will not be used as an excuse if the team under-perform at Sunderland.

The Reds kept up pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea by earning a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on New Years Eve.

The Merseyside outfit have an opportunity to close the gap to three points if they defeat Sunderland after making the 165-mile trip to the Stadium of Light, and Klopp has claimed that the short break between matches must not be used as an excuse.

"We all earn a lot of money, we all know about it and our private life changes a little bit," Klopp told reporters. "I've said enough about the fixtures and long ago we accepted it.

"No excuses for no-one - that's how everyone wants it. We have to deliver, and we will deliver."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures, four of which have been victories, and have only suffered defeat twice in 19 top-flight games.