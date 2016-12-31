Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Wijnaldum (8')
Klavan (7'), Can (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Otamendi (93')

Jurgen Klopp hopeful over Jordan Henderson injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that captain Jordan Henderson sustained a heel injury during his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 20:14 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson picked up a heel injury during this evening's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Liverpool skipper was forced off in the 64th minute of his side's year-ending victory, being replaced by Divock Origi.

Henderson has previously suffered problems with his heel, but Klopp is hopeful that this latest injury is nothing serious.

"It's a bit of a problem with the heel. I don't know exactly what it is. I hope it's not too serious," he told BT Sport.

Liverpool are back in action on Monday when they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
