Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson picked up a heel injury during this evening's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Liverpool skipper was forced off in the 64th minute of his side's year-ending victory, being replaced by Divock Origi.

Henderson has previously suffered problems with his heel, but Klopp is hopeful that this latest injury is nothing serious.

"It's a bit of a problem with the heel. I don't know exactly what it is. I hope it's not too serious," he told BT Sport.

Liverpool are back in action on Monday when they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.