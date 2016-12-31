Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Wijnaldum (8')
Klavan (7'), Can (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Otamendi (93')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'

Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side's "outstanding" defensive performance during their 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 20:09 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his side's defensive performance during their 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield this evening.

The Reds took the lead through a powerful Georginio Wijnaldum header after just eight minutes before keeping Pep Guardiola's side at bay for the remainder of the match.

Liverpool's defensive record is the joint worst in the top six, but they have now kept six clean sheets in their last nine matches across all competitions and Klopp insists that he pays no attention to the criticism aimed at his defenders.

"The quality of Man City, the situation – when you invest so much in a game like this at the end you want to have it all. Thank God we got it because we play again on Monday. It was difficult. We couldn't create too many chances. We defended really well. It was a wonderful goal," he told BBC Sport.

"We probably had the bigger chances. The second half our biggest problems were when we gave the ball away. I don't know of any real chances for them. I know everyone talks about our defence. It's not about avoiding goals – that's the end product – it's about how we work together.

"I think we have the smallest number of shots on our goal in the league. Tonight the concentration level was outstanding. I don't care about criticism of our defence. You always pick out things that aren't right but that's how goals are."

The match saw City fail to score for just the second time in their last 27 Premier League games.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Georginio Wijnaldum, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Klopp hopeful over Henderson injuryGuardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"Milner hails "gutsy" Liverpool displayTeam News: Aguero back for Man City
Henderson hails "outstanding" Jurgen KloppGuardiola: 'Sterling must not get distracted'Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper?Stones in contention for Liverpool clashGuardiola: 'Aguero ready for Liverpool'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Guardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"Team News: Aguero back for Man CityTorino: 'Joe Hart too expensive for us'Guardiola: 'Sterling must not get distracted'
Stones in contention for Liverpool clashGuardiola: 'Aguero ready for Liverpool'Marin confirms Man City double bidGuardiola: 'Liverpool are title rivals'Turkish giants make move for Bony?
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version