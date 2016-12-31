Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side's "outstanding" defensive performance during their 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead through a powerful Georginio Wijnaldum header after just eight minutes before keeping Pep Guardiola's side at bay for the remainder of the match.

Liverpool's defensive record is the joint worst in the top six, but they have now kept six clean sheets in their last nine matches across all competitions and Klopp insists that he pays no attention to the criticism aimed at his defenders.

"The quality of Man City, the situation – when you invest so much in a game like this at the end you want to have it all. Thank God we got it because we play again on Monday. It was difficult. We couldn't create too many chances. We defended really well. It was a wonderful goal," he told BBC Sport.

"We probably had the bigger chances. The second half our biggest problems were when we gave the ball away. I don't know of any real chances for them. I know everyone talks about our defence. It's not about avoiding goals – that's the end product – it's about how we work together.

"I think we have the smallest number of shots on our goal in the league. Tonight the concentration level was outstanding. I don't care about criticism of our defence. You always pick out things that aren't right but that's how goals are."

The match saw City fail to score for just the second time in their last 27 Premier League games.