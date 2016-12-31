Sergio Aguero returns to lead the line for Manchester City's trip to title rivals Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero has returned to lead the line for Manchester City's crunch trip to title rivals Liverpool this evening.

The Argentine is back in Pep Guardiola's starting XI after seeing out a four-game suspension, with Nolito the man to make way.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling provide attacking support, while Yaya Toure and Fernandinho continue their partnership at defensive midfield.

John Stones is passed fit to start in the back four despite limping off in the 3-0 triumph at Hull City last time out, but Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy are demoted to the bench as Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov earn recalls.

For the Reds, who would move four points clear of City with a victory today, there is just one change from the side that defeated Stoke City 4-1 earlier in the week.

Emre Can returns to the midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, meaning that Adam Lallana moves further upfield, where he is joined by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi drops down to the bench as a result, where he is joined by Raheem Sterling, Alberto Moreno and Lucas Leiva.

Meanwhile, the game comes too soon for Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip, both of whom are still out with ankle injuries.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Lallana, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Origi, Sturridge

Manchester City: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Yaya Toure; Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne; Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernando, A Garcia, Iheanacho, Navas

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.