City, meanwhile, would leapfrog the Reds into second with a win here as they look to make it four victories on the bounce.

The hosts come into this match sitting second in the Premier League table and knowing that victory would open up a four-point gap to their third-placed opponents.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

45 min There will be one minute of added time at the end of this first half.

44 min Almost a huge chance for Liverpool to get a second! Toure gives the ball away and Firmino and Lallana immediately pounce. Firmino pokes it through to Lallana, who looks to be clean through on goal, but the linesman's flag is correctly raised. A big opportunity goes begging for the hosts.

42 min City's brightest attacking moment so far comes as Firmino gifts possession to De Bruyne in a good position. The Belgian immediately drives to the edge of the box, ghosting past Klavan in the process, but the Liverpool defender recovers to get a block on the eventual shot.

41 min It has been a little better from City in the last few minutes here. They have gained more control over the match but are still yet to trouble Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

39 min Silva does get on the ball in a promising position here, floating a pass over to the left side of the area where Kolarov is waiting. The full-back volleys a first-time effort back across the area, but it is behind all of the blue shirts.

37 min Liverpool have done a good job of preventing City's match-winners from getting on the ball so far. We have seen very little of De Bruyne, Aguero or Silva in an attacking sense so far.

35 min Really good pressing from Liverpool as they force City back all the way to Bravo. There just doesn't seem to be any route forward for the visitors at the moment.

33 min City have not been able to come up with anything of note in an attacking sense in this game, particularly since Liverpool took the lead. The visitors have seen more of the ball, but it is Liverpool who are in control of this game.

31 min Nervy moments for Liverpool as Mignolet comes a long way off his line to mop up a ball over the top. Aguero is chasing him down, but Mignolet lifts the ball over the Argentine's head before passing it over another City player out to Milner.

30 min SHOT! Liverpool are beginning to see more sights of goal here. Can is the latest to have a go, cutting onto his right foot on the edge of the box before firing an effort just too high and wide when looking for the top corner.

28 min Very nearly a chance for Liverpool again as Milner lifts a brilliant pass into the path of Firmino, but his control just lets him down. He would have been one on one with the keeper had he taken that in his stride!

26 min SHOT! Good football again from Liverpool as they force City into a mistake and immediately look to pounce. Firmino and Mane combine to find Wijnaldum, but this time the midfielder's effort is high and wide of the target.

24 min Craig Pawson has a word with Fernandinho following a foul on Lallana, with the crowd baying for a yellow card. The referee keeps his cards in his pocket this time, but that looks like a final warning for Fernandinho.

22 min City try a long ball over the top of the Liverpool defence which Aguero takes down brilliantly inside the area, but before he can finish it the linesman's flag is correctly raised.

20 min Nothing delights this Anfield crowd quite as much as Sterling trying something and it not coming off. One of the biggest cheers of the night greets a cross from the winger which sails straight over the bar.

19 min City have enjoyed almost 60% possession in this match so far, but the majority of it has come on the halfway line with the two centre-backs. City are yet to really trouble Mignolet for all of their possession today.

17 min Lallana's assist for that opening goal means that no midfielder in Europe's top five leagues has been directly involved in more goals this season. His seven assists is also his best haul for a single campaign, and we're not even halfway through the season!

15 min I questioned in the build-up to this match how City would be able to cope with Liverpool's pressing style, but the hosts aren't playing like that at the moment. They are keeping their shape and sitting back challenging City to break them down.

13 min Liverpool seem fairly content to let City have the majority of the ball at the moment, focusing instead on hitting the visitors on the counter. That is how their goal came, and they can afford to just sit back and draw City out a bit more now.

11 min Aguero looks to provide that quick response by slaloming into a decent shooting position just outside the area, but his attempt with the outside of his boot goes comfortably wide.

10 min That goal should really settle Liverpool down after what had been a relatively slow start to the game from the home side. City, meanwhile, will want a response quickly.

8 min One chance, one goal for Liverpool! They draw first blood at Anfield through a bullet header from Wijnaldum! Lallana is given too much space on the left flank and he hangs a cross into the middle that Wijnaldum attacks really well. He meets it perfectly and steers his header into the bottom corner.

8 min GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City (Georginio Wijnaldum)

7 min YELLOW CARD! Klavan picks up an early yellow card here for a foul on Aguero.

6 min Man City have seen the better of the opening exchanges here, with Liverpool yet to really get into any attacking rhythm.

4 min Sterling has seen a lot of the ball in these opening exchanges, and it is notable that the Liverpool players are quick to pounce on him - perhaps fired up by the boisterous crowd.

2 min Man City have an early chance from a free kick in a good position, which was won by the pantomime villain Sterling. Kolarov lines it up, but slams it straight into the wall.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go! The final Premier League match of 2016 gets underway, and it is a huge one for both sides. Here we go! The final Premier League match of 2016 gets underway, and it is a huge one for both sides. Manchester City kick us off!

5.28pm Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp obviously know each other well from their time together in the Bundesliga, and it is the Spaniard who has the superior record from that time. He won four of his eight Bundesliga meetings with Klopp, drawing three and losing just once. That solitary defeat came at the Westfalenstadion in April 2014 when Guardiola's Bayern Munich side had already wrapped up the league title.

5.26pm For all of their money and recent success, City's record at Anfield is still a miserable one. They have only won one of their previous 19 Premier League visits here, with that coming all the way back in May 2003 when Nicolas Anelka scored a brace against his former club in a 2-1 victory. They have lost 13 and drawn five of the remaining games, and are currently on a 14-match winless streak at Anfield in all competitions.

5.24pm Indeed, Liverpool scored seven goals in the two league meetings between these sides last season, also running out 4-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium last November - one of the early highlights of Klopp's reign. City did get revenge with a penalty shootout victory in the League Cup final, but in the league they have lost their last three meetings with Liverpool. A home win this evening will give the Reds four in a row over City for the first time since 1981.

5.22pm Goals do seem to be guaranteed at the very least tonight, with Liverpool never having failed to score in their previous 19 home Premier League games against Manchester City. Indeed, it is 22 top-flight visits to Anfield since City last kept a clean sheet, and on the most recent one they conceded three times as goals from Lallana, Milner and Firmino gave the Reds a convincing victory in March.

5.20pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at Anfield, which means that it is time for a prediction! This fixture has provided goals galore in recent years, and it is Liverpool who have had City's number more often than not in the Premier League. I am hoping for another entertaining affair this evening, and as it's the final league game of 2016 I'll go for a big prediction - 4-2 to Liverpool!

5.18pm City did actually go on a run of three consecutive away defeats not too long ago, but since then they have won four and lost just one of their matches on the road. That defeat was a chastening 4-2 loss at he hands of Leicester City, but they bounced back with the 3-0 win over Hull last time out and can now put together consecutive away wins for the first time in more than a month.

5.16pm Liverpool may well try to replicate Tottenham's performance from that day this evening, and interestingly it is City's only away game against a team in the top five so far this season. Their overall record on the road is good - only Chelsea have amassed more points - but they are yet to face the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal on the road so it remains to be seen whether they can do it against the biggest teams. Spurs found them out a little with their victory, although it should also be noted that City have beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford this season.

5.14pm Like Klopp, though, Guardiola prioritises scoring goals over keeping them out at the other end and City have only failed to find the back of the net in one of their last 26 Premier League outings, scoring 58 times in that run. They have been particularly prolific away from home this season, scoring at least two goals in eight of their nine Premier League games on the road. The one exception saw them beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

5.12pm City's strengths and problems are similar to those of Liverpool in many ways. Goals are not an issue for Guardiola's side - before today only Liverpool had scored more in the Premier League - but it is keeping them out at the other end which has caused them the most problems. Only Liverpool have conceded more in the top six of the table, while they are yet to keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets under Guardiola - a run they have a chance to end this evening.

5.10pm Whether too much damage was done in that run remains to be seen, though, and while results have been good, performances have not quite been up to the standards City set themselves in the opening weeks of the campaign. Boxing Day saw them pick up a 3-0 victory over Hull City, but that result flattered them and for an hour of that game they looked under-par as Hull managed to frustrate them. A similar performance in the opening hour here could see Liverpool out of sight.

5.08pm This, then, is a huge game for Man City as they look to leapfrog Liverpool into second place, and Pep Guardiola has seen his side return to form in recent weeks. They come into this match having won three consecutive games for the first time since their perfect start to the campaign, when they won their opening 10 matches under Guardiola in all competitions. After that brilliant start came to an end, and prior to their recent winning run, they won just four of 15 games, so it has been a much-needed improvement.

5.06pm Liverpool may be the top home goalscorers in the division, but Manchester City boast the best attacking record away from home so far this season, so this should be a very intriguing contest. For City's part, they can ill-afford many more slip-ups with Chelsea so dominant in their own results, and a defeat this evening would leave them 10 points adrift of the leaders heading into 2017. Indeed, it could also see them drop out of the top four if both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur win tomorrow.

5.04pm Liverpool's unbeaten record at home in the Premier League goes back even further, with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on January 17 being their only loss at Anfield in the league this calendar year. Since then they have won 10 and drawn six of their 16 outings - the longest run in the division and Liverpool's longest streak since a 31-game run from December 2007 to August 2009. The Reds are one of only two teams to still be unbeaten in front of their home fans this season, while only Chelsea and Tottenham have amassed more points at home. Liverpool are also the highest home scorers in the league, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that they have played fewer games than any other team at home.

5.02pm Home advantage has proved to be important for Liverpool so far this season under the big new Main Stand at Anfield, with the Reds having won eight and lost none of their 10 matches in front of their own fans across all competitions. Indeed, their unbeaten streak at Anfield stretches all the way back to January, since when they have gone 23 games without defeat. Their 10 home games this season have yielded 29 goals, while they have conceded only eight at the other end.

5pm Another victory this evening would see Liverpool set a new club record for the Premier League era of 43 points at the halfway stage of the season. The current record stands at 42 points from the 2008-09 campaign, when they finished second in the table, and beating that record would give confidence that this could finally be their year to end their title drought. Of course, the race is still in the hands of relentless Chelsea, but they will drop points between now and the end of the season and Liverpool must continue to ensure that they are in a position to capitalise when they do.

4.58pm Things have been improving on that front for Liverpool, though, and they come into this match having kept five clean sheets in their last eight outings in all competitions - the same number as they had managed in their previous 22 games. Their fierce attacking record also means that they are a very tough team to beat, with only Burnley and Bournemouth managing it so far this season - surprise losses on both occasions. They have lost just one of their last 20 outings in all competitions, winning 15 of those, while that record stands at one defeat in 16 Premier League games.

4.56pm Indeed, the Reds have now scored 100 Premier League goals under Jurgen Klopp and 86 in 2016 alone - their highest tally in a calendar year since they netted 87 in 1985. The main question mark over Liverpool's title credentials surrounds their defensive record - much like it did with the near-miss of 2013-14. They have the worst defensive record in the top six of the table, conceding 21 goals which, before today, was more than 15th-placed Middlesbrough.

4.54pm Chelsea have been setting the pace recently, and they have just made it a record-equalling 13 straight wins by beating Stoke City to move nine points clear, but Liverpool are currently best placed to challenge Antonio Conte's side this term. Certainly, the Reds seem to have the firepower for a title challenge, boasting the best attacking record in the division - a full six goals better off than the next highest-scoring team before today.

4.52pm There are plenty of intriguing battles all over the field, then, and this one is all set up to provide a blockbuster finish to 2016 - a year that will go down as one of the most remarkable and unpredictable in Premier League history. It has certainly been kind to Liverpool for the most part, with Jurgen Klopp moulding the team into his image and turning them from Europa League challengers to possible title candidates.

4.50pm De Bruyne is joined in that attacking midfield trio by David Silva and Raheem Sterling, the latter of whom will be expecting a less-than-warm welcome back to Anfield. The winger has been beginning to rediscover his early-season form again recently, though, so Liverpool will need to keep a close eye on him today. Sitting a little further back in midfield is the rejuvenated Yaya Toure and Fernandinho, who will need to quell the counter-attacking talents of this Liverpool side as much as they need to launch attacks of their own today.

4.48pm Nolito is the man to make way for Aguero, with the Spaniard dropping out of the matchday squad entirely today. As a result of Aguero's return, Kevin de Bruyne drops back into a more familiar attacking midfield role, where he is more than capable of pulling the strings and picking apart this Liverpool defence. Indeed, the Belgian has produced a league-high nine assists in the top flight this season - already just one short of his tally from the whole of last season.

4.46pm Aguero is one of three changes to the side that beat Hull City 3-0 last time out, with the other two coming in defence as Pablo Zabaleta returns from injury and Aleksandar Kolarov also earns a recall. Sagna and Clichy drop to the bench as a result, but there is a place in the starting lineup for John Stones, who limped off after less than 20 minutes of the Boxing Day win over Hull. This is his first return to Merseyside since leaving Everton in the summer, and it will be interesting to see how he copes with Liverpool's pressing style.

4.44pm The headline news from the Manchester City camp is the return of Sergio Aguero to the starting lineup, with the Argentine making his comeback following a four-game ban for his red card against Chelsea earlier this month. Aguero has four goals in previous meetings with Liverpool, but he has never managed to score in seven previous visits to Anfield - five with Manchester City and two with Atletico Madrid. Breaking that duck today would be a perfect return to action for the striker. © SilverHub

4.42pm There are no changes in defence for the Reds this afternoon as Ragnar Klavan continues to deputise for the injured Joel Matip alongside Lovren. Nathaniel Clyne also keeps his place on the right flank, while James Milner plays against his former club having scored the last time the two teams met here. In goal, Simon Mignolet is once again given the gloves despite his questionable role in Stoke's goal on Tuesday. Loris Karius once again has to make do with a place on the bench.

4.40pm Alongside Can in the midfield three are Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, both of whom have quietly impressed throughout the campaign so far. Neither have made too many headlines, with the obvious exception being Henderson's stunning goal against Chelsea, but they have helped Liverpool to dominate games from the middle of the park, both due to their work rate off the ball and quality on it.

4.38pm Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the latter of whom will be leaving for the African Cup of Nations next month, both retain their places up front, while Adam Lallana is the man pushed further forward from the midfield trio that started against Stoke. Lallana has arguably been Liverpool's best player this season having been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the Premier League, scoring seven times and creating another six. His energy and willingness to press from the front could cause the likes of John Stones problems today. © SilverHub

4.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, as far as Liverpool are concerned there is just the one change from the team that thrashed Stoke City last time out, with Emre Can returning to the starting XI. His inclusion in midfield sees Divock Origi drop to the bench further forward, where the Belgian will sit alongside Daniel Sturridge who is once again left out from the start despite having finally opened his Premier League account for the season against the Potters on Tuesday.

4.34pm MAN CITY SUBS: Caballero, Clichy, Sagna, Fernando, A Garcia, Iheanacho, Navas

4.34pm MAN CITY STARTING XI: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Toure, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero

4.32pm LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria, Origi, Sturridge

4.32pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can; Lallana, Mane, Firmino