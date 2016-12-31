Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails the "outstanding" impact of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has hailed the impact of manager Jurgen Klopp on the side following his arrival at Anfield last season.

The German coach led the Reds to the finals of both the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season in charge, and at the mid-point of this season his side are firmly in the title race and sit second in the league.

"He's a fantastic manager - a great person," Henderson said in an interview with The Telegraph. "There's such a good atmosphere in the camp. He's got a great balance between when to be relaxed and when we need a kick up the backside... we all look up to him. The man-management, the tactical stuff is outstanding and we can see the benefit. I'm sure it will just get better and better and he will be very successful.

"Always striving for more is a big asset and I think the manager is the same. Even after a good performance he is always looking at the stuff that we could have done better, to move forward and be successful and try and win trophies. That's the end goal. That's what we want.

"A huge, a world-class manager coming into the club is a big plus... He knew the size of the club and thought he could make it successful and have an influence and he certainly has done that in a short period of time. He definitely gives you that lift and the crowd a lift. It raises the atmosphere. It's just the passion and you can see that and see how much he really wants to win and that transcends to the players."

Klopp's side face a crunch clash in the race for the title tonight when they welcome Pep Guardiola's third-placed Manchester City to Anfield.