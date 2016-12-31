Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggests that John Stones may be fit in time to face Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Eve.

Stones lasted just 18 minutes before being forced off with a knock during his side's 3-0 victory over Hull City on Boxing Day.

However, the 22-year-old has since recovered and is in contention to face Liverpool at Anfield on his first return to Merseyside since leaving Everton in the summer.

"John is much, much better," Guardiola told reporters.

Stones has started 13 of Man City's 18 Premier League games this season.