Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Man CityManchester City

John Stones in contention for Liverpool clash

John Stones in action for Manchester City on October 15, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggests that John Stones may be fit in time to face Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Eve.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that John Stones could be fit in time to face Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

Stones lasted just 18 minutes before being forced off with a knock during his side's 3-0 victory over Hull City on Boxing Day.

However, the 22-year-old has since recovered and is in contention to face Liverpool at Anfield on his first return to Merseyside since leaving Everton in the summer.

"John is much, much better," Guardiola told reporters.

Stones has started 13 of Man City's 18 Premier League games this season.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
