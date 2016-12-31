Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that Raheem Sterling cannot afford to become distracted by a hostile reception on his return to Anfield.

In March, Sterling was substituted after an ineffective 45 minutes when playing at his former ground for the first time since leaving Liverpool for City before the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

The England international is expected to start when the two teams meet on Saturday evening, and while Guardiola has acknowledged that it may be difficult for the winger, he says that he must find a way to handle the expected hostile reception.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "It's always difficult when the crowd isn't on your side, when they whistle. It's not easy but it's part of his growth and important to become a better player.

"We're going to try and handle the situation. But obviously he must focus on what he has to do himself – that's the only way he can handle it."

Sterling has gone on to score 17 times in 70 appearances for City since his transfer to the Etihad Stadium.