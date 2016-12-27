Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists that his side are focusing on their own results rather than the fortunes of their title rivals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that his side are fully focused on their own results rather than keeping one eye on their title rivals.

The Reds welcomed Stoke City to Anfield this evening knowing that every other team in the top four had won on Boxing Day, but Jurgen Klopp's side answered the challenge with a 4-1 victory of their own.

Liverpool needed to come from behind to claim all three points, and Henderson was happy with the result heading into the New Year's Eve meeting with Manchester City.

"Early on they put us under pressure and we struggled to deal with the long ball. They got the goal but we adapted well towards the end of the first half. The start wasn't great but overall after the goal we dominated," he told Sky Sports News.

"It doesn't matter about everyone else (title rivals). We are just focused on what we need. Today was a big test and every win is a good result. We now have to focus on the next game and we have another tough one coming up against City - that is the next challenge."

Liverpool's win sees them move back into second place and six points behind leaders Chelsea.