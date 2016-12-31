Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Wijnaldum (8')
Klavan (7'), Can (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Otamendi (93')

Georginio Wijnaldum happy with winning goal against Manchester City

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum compares his heading ability to that of Alan Shearer following his winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 19:55 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has compared his heading ability to that of Alan Shearer following his winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City this evening.

Wijnaldum powered a header past Claudio Bravo after just eight minutes having been found by Adam Lallana's cross - a goal that proved to be enough for the Reds to collect all three points from Anfield.

The Dutchman revealed that he practised his heading a lot earlier in his career, and believes that that is bearing fruit now.

"It was a good goal. A good cross from Adam Lallana. I was there to make the header. Like Alan Shearer? He makes a lot of headers, but so do I. People don't think I can head because I'm not really tall. But when I was younger I trained a lot on headers," he told BT Sport.

"My teammates make me feel at home. It was easy to settle in the team. The people who work at the club helped me arrange a house and all those sorts of things. I can concentrate on football."

The win sees Liverpool close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea back to six points.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Alan Shearer, Claudio Bravo, Adam Lallana
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version