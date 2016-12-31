Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum compares his heading ability to that of Alan Shearer following his winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has compared his heading ability to that of Alan Shearer following his winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City this evening.

Wijnaldum powered a header past Claudio Bravo after just eight minutes having been found by Adam Lallana's cross - a goal that proved to be enough for the Reds to collect all three points from Anfield.

The Dutchman revealed that he practised his heading a lot earlier in his career, and believes that that is bearing fruit now.

"It was a good goal. A good cross from Adam Lallana. I was there to make the header. Like Alan Shearer? He makes a lot of headers, but so do I. People don't think I can head because I'm not really tall. But when I was younger I trained a lot on headers," he told BT Sport.

"My teammates make me feel at home. It was easy to settle in the team. The people who work at the club helped me arrange a house and all those sorts of things. I can concentrate on football."

The win sees Liverpool close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea back to six points.