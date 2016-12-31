Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Wijnaldum (8')
Klavan (7'), Can (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Otamendi (93')

Pep Guardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first against Liverpool'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that his side left themselves with an uphill battle after conceding early in their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 20:03 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side faced an uphill battle after conceding the first goal during their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave the hosts the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game, powering a header from Adam Lallana's cross into the bottom corner for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

The defeat leaves City 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, and Guardiola was quick to turn his attention to Monday's match against Burnley.

"We started really good. The first chance they have the score so it was always difficult. First half we didn't create much, second half we were a little better. It is what it is," he told BBC Sport.

"There were not too many clear chances. In these kind of games the little details make the difference. We have to focus on the next game, not on the target or the Premier League, now is Burnley. Now we start the second road and see what can happen."

Man City have only ever won one of their 20 Premier League visits to Anfield, with that victory coming in 2003.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version