Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side faced an uphill battle after conceding the first goal during their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave the hosts the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game, powering a header from Adam Lallana's cross into the bottom corner for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

The defeat leaves City 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, and Guardiola was quick to turn his attention to Monday's match against Burnley.

"We started really good. The first chance they have the score so it was always difficult. First half we didn't create much, second half we were a little better. It is what it is," he told BBC Sport.

"There were not too many clear chances. In these kind of games the little details make the difference. We have to focus on the next game, not on the target or the Premier League, now is Burnley. Now we start the second road and see what can happen."

Man City have only ever won one of their 20 Premier League visits to Anfield, with that victory coming in 2003.