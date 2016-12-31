Dec 31, 2016 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Wijnaldum (8')
Klavan (7'), Can (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Otamendi (93')

James Milner hails "gutsy" Liverpool performance

Liverpool's James Milner in action during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender James Milner admits that his side weren't at their best during their 1-0 win over Manchester City, but describes the result as a "massive victory".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 19:47 UK

Liverpool defender James Milner has admitted that his side were far from their best during their 1-0 victory over Manchester City this evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring after just eight minutes at Anfield, but the expected goal-fest never materialised despite the match pitting the league's two highest-scoring teams against each other.

Liverpool did enough to pick up a fourth consecutive victory, though, moving them four points clear of City and six behind league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League table.

"It's a tough game, they're a top, top team. It was just about the result. Arguably it's one of the worst performances for how we want to play. But it was a gutsy performance," Milner told BT Sport.

"We had to grind out the result. You can't always win games the way you want. It's a massive victory. There's a long way to go but it's pleasing to be up there at Christmas."

The victory means that Liverpool have set a new club record for the Premier League era of 43 points at the halfway stage of a season.

Alan Curtis caretaker Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on December 12, 2015
Read Next:
Curtis: 'We need a new manager ASAP'
>
View our homepages for James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Klopp hopeful over Henderson injuryGuardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"Milner hails "gutsy" Liverpool displayTeam News: Aguero back for Man City
Henderson hails "outstanding" Jurgen KloppGuardiola: 'Sterling must not get distracted'Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper?Stones in contention for Liverpool clashGuardiola: 'Aguero ready for Liverpool'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version