May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Jurgen Klopp hopeful over Roberto Firmino fitness

Roberto Firmino flashes a smile ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is unsure whether he will have Roberto Firmino available for his side's season finale against Middlesbrough.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is unsure whether Roberto Firmino will be fit for his side's final game of the season against Middlesbrough next Sunday.

The Brazilian sat out this afternoon's 4-0 win over West Ham United with a muscular problem and now faces a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Liverpool's all-important season finale.

Victory at home to Steve Agnew's relegated side would clinch a top-four spot for Liverpool, and Klopp is hopeful of having Firmino available for the test.

"Not a real idea, but it's a bigger chance than for this game today. We tried a little bit on Friday, only with a little running. [But] he still felt the muscle, so [there was] no chance," Klopp told reporters.

"He struggled a little bit in the last few weeks with different parts of his body. We always had to manage the intensity with him, did it and then in the game he actually didn't really feel it.

"Then after the [Southampton] game, he said 'Yes, now I feel something' and that was too much for training last week. But he has another week and being an option would be cool for us."

Firmino has scored 11 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Steve Agnew, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'
Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessKlopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, Reds
Report: Robertson agrees Liverpool switchWijnaldum: 'We will improve next season'Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint'Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Sam McQueen and Cristhian Stuani in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino flashes a smile ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Jurgen Klopp hopeful over Roberto Firmino fitness
 A downbeat Patrick Bamford after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Patrick Bamford understands Middlesbrough fan anger
Pearson interested in Boro jobAgnew understands fans' frustrationsResult: Saints claim all three points at BoroTeam News: Austin, Targett on bench for SouthamptonFriend hints at dressing room unrest
Agnew 'takes responsibility' for relegationWest Brom 'lead Ben Gibson race'Man City consider move for Victor Valdes?Everton eyeing De Roon swoop?Conte: 'I had to clap Middlesbrough fans'
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 