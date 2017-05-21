Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is unsure whether he will have Roberto Firmino available for his side's season finale against Middlesbrough.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is unsure whether Roberto Firmino will be fit for his side's final game of the season against Middlesbrough next Sunday.

The Brazilian sat out this afternoon's 4-0 win over West Ham United with a muscular problem and now faces a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Liverpool's all-important season finale.

Victory at home to Steve Agnew's relegated side would clinch a top-four spot for Liverpool, and Klopp is hopeful of having Firmino available for the test.

"Not a real idea, but it's a bigger chance than for this game today. We tried a little bit on Friday, only with a little running. [But] he still felt the muscle, so [there was] no chance," Klopp told reporters.

"He struggled a little bit in the last few weeks with different parts of his body. We always had to manage the intensity with him, did it and then in the game he actually didn't really feel it.

"Then after the [Southampton] game, he said 'Yes, now I feel something' and that was too much for training last week. But he has another week and being an option would be cool for us."

Firmino has scored 11 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season.