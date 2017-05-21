May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Team News: Roberto Firmino fit to start for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Roberto Firmino is passed fit to start for Liverpool as they welcome Middlesbrough.
Roberto Firmino has been passed fit to start for Liverpool as they welcome Middlesbrough to Anfield this afternoon.

The Brazilian missed last weekend's 4-0 victory at West Ham United with a muscle injury but replaces Divock Origi in one change from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Phillipe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Firmino lead the line for the Reds this afternoon, safe in the knowledge that a victory will secure them Champions League football next season.

Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana continue to patrol the midfield, while Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and James Milner make up the back four.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lucas, Grujic, Origi

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Downing, Bamford, Gestede
Subs: Dimi, Ayala, Bernardo, De Roon, Fischer, Stuani, Negredo

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

