Roberto Firmino has been passed fit to start for Liverpool as they welcome Middlesbrough to Anfield this afternoon.

The Brazilian missed last weekend's 4-0 victory at West Ham United with a muscle injury but replaces Divock Origi in one change from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Phillipe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Firmino lead the line for the Reds this afternoon, safe in the knowledge that a victory will secure them Champions League football next season.

Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana continue to patrol the midfield, while Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and James Milner make up the back four.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lucas, Grujic, Origi

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Downing, Bamford, Gestede

Subs: Dimi, Ayala, Bernardo, De Roon, Fischer, Stuani, Negredo

