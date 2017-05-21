Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

Boro, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for having already been condemned to relegation back to the Championship after just one year in the top flight.

Liverpool come into this match knowing that a victory will be enough to guarantee their place in next season's Champions League, whereas any slip-up would open the door for Arsenal to steal into the top four.

2.36pm Middlesbrough are arriving at Anfield looking to spoil the Liverpool top-four party and, while they make the journey as major underdogs, they will want to put up one last fight before they drop back down to the second tier of English football. It has, on the whole, been a rather miserable season for the Smoggies and while they can now finish no higher or lower than their current spot of 19th, Steve Agnew will be stressing the importance of giving the travelling fans something to shout about on their top-flight farewell.

2.34pm If only home form counted this season Liverpool would sit down in sixth place, with both of their league defeats in front of their own fans having come at the hands of teams in the bottom half of the table. However, they have already amassed 73 points overall this term, and no team has ever finished outside the Premier League's top four having recorded that total. That stat will change today with an Arsenal win or draw, but Liverpool must make sure that it is the Gunners who set the new mark.

2.32pm However, it is Liverpool's home form which has threatened to let them down in these closing stages of the season, with the Reds having failed to win any of their last three outings at Anfield - all at the hands of lower-ranked opposition. Bournemouth and Southampton have both managed to come away with draws, while Crystal Palace inflicted only a second home league defeat of the season on Liverpool. Their last home victory came on April 1 in the Merseyside derby, and if they drop points again today it would be four games without a win at Anfield in the league for the first time since October 2012 - not to mention potentially fatal to their top-four hopes.

2.30pm Liverpool's defensive record has once again been criticised this season, and only Arsenal have conceded more in the top seven, but the Reds have kept clean sheets in their last three games and another shutout today would make it four on the bounce for the first time since February 2015. Looking a little further back Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their last five Premier League outings, which is as many as they managed in their 19 prior to that.

2.28pm That said, every other stat points to a Liverpool win this afternoon and, even accounting for those regular dropped points against bottom-half teams, it would be a major surprise if they were to throw a top-four place away this afternoon. The Reds did slip out of the Champions League places with a run of just two wins in 12 matches across all competitions at the start of 2017, but they have since returned to form with seven wins and just one defeat from their last 11 games to put them on the brink.

2.26pm Perhaps the main concern for Liverpool today stems from their well-publicised troubles against the so-called lesser teams in the league this season. The Reds are unbeaten in 12 games against the top seven this season, averaging an impressive 2.17 points per game in those outings, but against teams outside the top seven they have lost six times and average just 1.81 points per game. What's more, four of their six defeats this season have come at the hands of a team who started the day in the relegation zone, so Liverpool are in the bizarre scenario of perhaps preferring to play a top-seven rival than any already-relegated team today.

2.24pm The Gunners begin the day in fifth place, just one point behind Liverpool and three off Manchester City. The Reds' first priority is, of course, to secure a top-four finish, but should Manchester City drop points away to Watford then Liverpool could still nick third place too, which would mean an automatic route into the Champions League group stages. Klopp's side are heavy favourites to keep up their end of the bargain at least, but that won't prevent fans from fearing the worst today.

2.22pm It is not a Middlesbrough team which will strike fear into the hearts of Liverpool, but there will still be that tension and pressure amongst the home players and fans during today's game. The equation for Jurgen Klopp 's side is simple - victory over their relegated visitors will be enough for them to secure a top-four spot and a place in the Champions League for just the second time in the last eight years. Anything other than a win and Liverpool will be left hoping for a favour from Merseyside rivals Everton, who take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.

2.20pm Boro are also unchanged at the back, with the fit-again Ayala only making the bench against his former club this afternoon. Chambers will return to parent club Arsenal after today's game, and it may also be the last in a Boro shirt for Ben Gibson, who has admitted that his future at the club remains uncertain following an impressive campaign on an individual level. Fabio and Friend make up the defensive quartet, with Guzan still deputising in goal in place of the injured Valdes.

2.18pm The other Middlesbrough chance comes in midfield as Leadbitter returns in place of De Roon, who drops to the bench alongside the likes of Fischer and Stuani. There is no place in the squad for the exciting but unreliable Traore, but Stewart Downing does return to his former club in what may be his final game for Boro should he decide to leave in the summer. Clayton and Forshaw both keep their places in the middle of the park.

2.16pm The inclusion of Gestede is a suggestion that Boro may look to attack Liverpool via the aerial route today, and Patrick Bamford will be looking to pick up on any knockdowns from his big strike partner up against Lovren and Matip. Bamford was on the scoresheet during the defeat to Southampton last time out and also got a goal on Middlesbrough last visit to Anfield when he scored in the last minute of extra time to force a record-equalling penalty shootout in the League Cup third round a few years ago.

2.14pm As for Middlesbrough, Steve Agnew has made a couple of changes for his side's last match in the top flight for at least another year, with the most notable of those coming up front where Alvaro Negredo starts on the bench. The Spaniard has been Boro's top scorer this season and could well look for a move away this summer rather than settling for Championship football, but any potential farewell to the Boro fans will have to come off the bench as he is replaced by Rudy Gestede.

2.12pm Adam Lallana will also be hoping to end his best season at the club on a high note having seen his form tail off since the turn of the year. The England man has not scored or assisted a single goal in 13 Premier League appearances in 2017 so far despite having scored seven and created seven more before the turn of the year. He has spent a sizeable chunk of that period out with an injury, though, and if he can rediscover something approaching his 2016 form today then he could prove key for the Reds.

2.10pm Coutinho in particular thrived in a slightly deeper position during that West Ham match, which is perhaps the main argument for sticking with it. The Brazilian netted twice and created another at the London Stadium and now has six goals and two assists in his last eight appearances for Liverpool - back to his best after a minor slump in form following his return from injury. Like Sturridge, Coutinho has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, but the Reds will know that they can ill-afford to lose him and he is likely to be key to unlocking this Boro defence today.

2.08pm That is the only personnel change from the win over West Ham, but it will be interesting to see whether Klopp sticks with the same diamond formation which worked so well against the Hammers. If he does do that then Firmino is likely to lead the line alongside Sturridge, who keeps his place in the side for what is only his seventh league start of the season. The England international opened the scoring against the Hammers and will be desperate to get on the scoresheet again in what could well prove to be his final game for the club.

2.06pm It is a big, big afternoon for Liverpool, then, and it will come as welcome news to the fans and manager Jurgen Klopp has he is able to welcome Roberto Firmino back into his starting XI this afternoon. The Brazilian missed Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham last time out with a muscular problem and was a doubt heading into this game having been missing from training throughout the week, but he is deemed fit enough to start and replaces Divock Origi in the side.

2.04pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBS: Dimi, Ayala, Bernardo, De Roon, Fischer, Stuani, Negredo

2.04pm MIDDLESBROUGH STARTING XI: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Downing; Bamford, Gestede

2.02pm LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lucas, Grujic, Origi

2.02pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho; Firmino, Sturridge